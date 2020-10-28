Wayne R. Gilbertson
Brillion - Wayne R. Gilbertson, age 78, a Brillion resident, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Brillion West Haven Assisted Living.
He was born December 30, 1941 in Collins, Wisconsin, son of the late Orin and Sylvia (Olson) Gilbertson. Wayne lived in Collins until 1950. Then the family moved to Fork Road, Town of Rantoul, Calumet County. In his earlier years, Wayne enjoyed fast cars, drag racing and enjoyed driving the Manitowoc River. He served in United States Navy from 1959 until 1962, serving on the USS Independence Air Craft Carrier, stationed at Norfolk, Virginia. Wayne worked at Brillion Iron Works and other various employment venues. He was currently residing at Brillion West Haven, Brillion, Wisconsin, and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Valders.
He is survived by his brothers: Donald (Linda), Collins, Alan, Hilbert, John (Cindy), Appleton, and Paul and his special friend Laurie Olm, Chilton; his sisters: Germaine Link, Fall River, Kathy (Gary) Grassell, Reedsville, and Deanna (Paul) Farley, Silver Cliff; sisters-in-law: Deborah Schleis, Chilton and Rachel Gilbertson, Reedsville; and long-time family friend: Dennis Merbach. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Gerald and Carl, three sisters: Rita, Nancy, and Mary, and brothers-in-law: Lloyd Link and Henry Vander Zanden.
Wayne will be laid to rest at Valders West Cemetery, and services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Brillion West Haven Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice, for the care and compassion shown to Wayne.