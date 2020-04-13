|
Wayne Ruben Wehausen
Fort White, FL - Wayne Ruben Wehausen, 73, of Fort White, FL died March 29th, 2020 in Gainesville, FL.
Wayne was born February 22nd, 1947 at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc, WI to Edward Frederick and LoisJeanne (Brewer) Wehausen.
He graduated from Manitowoc Lutheran High School in 1965 and enjoyed a long career as a computer programmer analyst. He also worked as a sheriff's deputy and a long-haul truck driver.
He enjoyed softball and bowling, working on his property, and watching the Green Bay Packers with a Johnsonville Brat and IBC Root Beer.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Faith (Trevelyan) Wehausen; siblings and their spouses, Kent and Carol (Knier) Wehausen, Glenn Wehausen, Terry Wehausen, Kerry (Wehausen) Hatton, Stanley and Susan (Salm) Wehausen, Wesley and Lorraine (Bodart) Wehausen, Bonnie Wehausen and Gerald Derwort; children Shayne, Denice, and Jason Wehausen; grandchildren Lauren Wehausen, Caroline Smith-Wehausen, and Bethany Lynn (Womer) Casagrand; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Frederick and LoisJeanne (Brewer) Wehausen; his brother Steven Edward Wehausen; and his sister Kathie Marie (Freud) Wehausen.
Wayne's kind demeanor, loving heart, good humor and infectious laugh will be missed by family and friends alike.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020