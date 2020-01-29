Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Vyvyan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne S. Vyvyan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne S. Vyvyan Obituary
Wayne S. Vyvyan

Manitowoc - Wayne S. Vyvyan, age 59, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

He was born on May 30, 1960 in Racine, Wisconsin, son of Linda (Bailing) Liddle and the late John J. Vyvyan. On September 23, 1994 Wayne married the former Bonnie Mrotek in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on December 24, 2019. Wayne was employed at KI in Manitowoc until his retirement.

Survivors include his mother: Linda Liddle; his step-mother: Mary Vyvyan; two brothers: John Vyvyan and Ben Vyvyan; and two sisters: Renee Vyvyan and Sherry York. Other relatives and friends also survive. He is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years: Bonnie; his father: John J. Vyvyan; and his step-father: James Liddle.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a celebration of life party for Wayne and Bonnie will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Wenzel's Perfect World, 3920 Calumet Avenue, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -