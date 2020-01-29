|
|
Wayne S. Vyvyan
Manitowoc - Wayne S. Vyvyan, age 59, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
He was born on May 30, 1960 in Racine, Wisconsin, son of Linda (Bailing) Liddle and the late John J. Vyvyan. On September 23, 1994 Wayne married the former Bonnie Mrotek in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on December 24, 2019. Wayne was employed at KI in Manitowoc until his retirement.
Survivors include his mother: Linda Liddle; his step-mother: Mary Vyvyan; two brothers: John Vyvyan and Ben Vyvyan; and two sisters: Renee Vyvyan and Sherry York. Other relatives and friends also survive. He is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years: Bonnie; his father: John J. Vyvyan; and his step-father: James Liddle.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a celebration of life party for Wayne and Bonnie will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Wenzel's Perfect World, 3920 Calumet Avenue, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020