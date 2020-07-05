Wayne Vogel
Cleveland - Wayne Clarence Vogel, age 80, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
Wayne, son of the late Laverel and Norma (Lutze) Vogel, was born December 6, 1939. He attended Red Arrow Elementary School in Hika and graduated in 1958 from Central High School in Sheboygan. After high school, he attended a short business course in Minnesota. On February 11, 1957, he enlisted in the Army National Guard, Manitowoc Company B First Battalion 127 Infantry. After serving 7 years, Wayne received an honorable discharge.
On September 14, 1963, he married Mary Ann Stoeckigt at St. James UCC in
Spring Valley. They were blessed with two children, Tammy & Rick.
Wayne worked in the Foundry at Kohler Company for 42 years, retiring in 2001.
Wayne, a lifelong resident of Cleveland, lived his entire life on Elm Street in three different family-built homes. He was a member of St. John - St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. He served a term as secretary and trustee.
Wayne was a volunteer member of the Cleveland Fire Department for 28 years.
Wayne had a passion for baseball as a player, coach, and umpire. In 2012, he was inducted into the Cleveland Athletic Hall of Fame.
Wayne was an avid Wisconsin sports fan who rarely missed watching or listening to a Badgers, Brewers, or Packers game. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, puzzles and playing cards, especially Sheepshead.
Wayne and Mary Ann enjoyed spending summer days at the "Vogel" cottage on Little Sturgeon in Door County with family and friends.
Wayne was fun-loving and full of life. His sense of humor, wide grin, and laugh are treasured memories. He was a loving husband, father and was the best Papa to his granddaughters.
In December of 2006, Wayne experienced some major health issues which forever changed his lifestyle. Through hard work and therapy, he kept his sense of humor and focused on the things he could still do. His acceptance was an inspiration of great strength and courage. He was blessed with Mary Ann at his side along with a great family and circle of friends.
Survivors include his two children, Tammy (Steven) Serketich of Sheboygan and Rick (Susan) Vogel of Milwaukee. He was lovingly called Papa by his granddaughters, Abigail (Reid) Roethel, Natalie Serketich (fiance Eric Lodes), Julia and April Vogel, and great-granddaughter Eleanor Roethel. He is further survived by his sister Grace Jaeger; sisters-in-law Geraldine Scheffler, Ruth Stoeckigt, Jean Stoeckigt; and brother-in-law Gary (Karen) Stoeckigt. He was Uncle Wayne to many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma & Laverel Vogel; father and mother-in-law, Walter & Orvilla Stoeckigt; brother Lloyd (Dorothy) Vogel; brothers-in-law Howard Jaeger, Eugene Stoeckigt, Karl Stoeckigt, and Ronald Scheffler.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. John - St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church (1251 W. Washington Ave., Cleveland). The family will receive visitors at the church from 2:00 PM until 5:45 PM. A private family burial will take place at St. James UCC in Spring Valley on Friday July 10, 2020.
Your cooperation is appreciated in following CDC recommendations for social distancing and personal safety during visitation.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Wayne's name.
The family would like to thank the second-floor staff at Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan and the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls for their compassionate care.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com