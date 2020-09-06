1/
Wende M. Mraz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wende's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wende M. Mraz

Manitowoc - Wende M. Mraz, age 57, a Manitowoc resident, passed away at her home on Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020.

Wende was born on May 16, 1963 in Green Bay, WI. daughter of Roger Hengel and Karren Larsen. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1981. Wende worked at Tenneco for over 35 years and enjoyed spending her free time up north. She was an avid ATV and Jeep rider and was a member of the Dun-Good Riders of Marinette County. Wende was also a founding member of the Mid Lakes Rustic Iron Tractor Club. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed making soy candles. Above all else, she loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her fiancé: Jeffery Thielen; two children: Justin (Ashley) Thielen and Alexandria Thielen; two grandchildren: Gavin and Christopher Thielen; her mother: Karren Larsen; and her father: Roger (Darlene) Hengel. Numerous brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Donald and Anne Hengel; and her maternal grandparents: James and Grace Larsen.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the All-Care Reception Center (925 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved