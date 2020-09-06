Wende M. Mraz
Manitowoc - Wende M. Mraz, age 57, a Manitowoc resident, passed away at her home on Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020.
Wende was born on May 16, 1963 in Green Bay, WI. daughter of Roger Hengel and Karren Larsen. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1981. Wende worked at Tenneco for over 35 years and enjoyed spending her free time up north. She was an avid ATV and Jeep rider and was a member of the Dun-Good Riders of Marinette County. Wende was also a founding member of the Mid Lakes Rustic Iron Tractor Club. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed making soy candles. Above all else, she loved her grandchildren.
Survivors include her fiancé: Jeffery Thielen; two children: Justin (Ashley) Thielen and Alexandria Thielen; two grandchildren: Gavin and Christopher Thielen; her mother: Karren Larsen; and her father: Roger (Darlene) Hengel. Numerous brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Donald and Anne Hengel; and her maternal grandparents: James and Grace Larsen.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the All-Care Reception Center (925 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.