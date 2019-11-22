|
|
Wendy S. Smith
Manitowoc - Wendy S. Smith, age 49, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Manitowoc.
Wendy was born on December 11, 1969, in Manitowoc, daughter of Donald Wollersheim and Joanie (Clark) Szydel. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1988. On June 22, 2002 she married Paul Smith at the Manitowoc Yacht Club. Wendy was a Certified Parent Peer Specialist for Wisconsin Family Ties. She was a volunteer and fundraised for many organizations including the Lakeshore Humane Society, Generations Against Bullying, Special Olympics, Backpack Buddies, Lacin it Up and many more. Wendy was an instrumental part of procuring the Miracle League of the Lakeshore ballpark and was also a wish grantor for . When Wendy was diagnosed with cancer, her friends created the tutu tribe, where they would wear giant pink tutus and send her pictures from wherever they were. More than anything, Wendy loved being with her family, especially cheering on her son in his Special Olympics sporting events.
Survivors include her husband: Paul Smith; two sons: Brandon (Brianna) Kraemer and Lucas Smith, all of Manitowoc; her mother: Joanie (Leo) Szydel, Manitowoc; her father: Donald (Judy) Wollersheim, Manitowoc; two brothers: Tim Wollersheim, Manitowoc, Scott Wollersheim, Milwaukee; and her special friend: Alison Wolf. Many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning and the Rev. Colie Bettivia.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Two Rivers, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Wendy's name to Lacin it Up or the Lakeshore Humane Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019