Wesley C. Drumm
Manitowoc - Wesley C. Drumm, age 91, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center.
Wes was born on March 19, 1928 in Manitowoc to the late Elmer and Ruth (Linder) Drumm. After graduating from Lincoln High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country until his honorable discharge. Wes then returned to the Manitowoc area to work at the family business, The Metal Ware Corporation. He was an entrepreneur always trying to come up with ideas with his engineering mind. Over his 60 year span as President of the company, Wes had diversified and grown the business through numerous product patents, plant additions and business acquisitions including Nesco Roasters and American Harvest dehydrator product lines which are still viable today. For his entire working career, Wes faithfully attended The International Housewares Show in Chicago. He had served on the Board of Directors for the Two Rivers Savings Bank, Holiday House, Goodwill, along with many other organizations. Wes was active for many years with the Manitowoc - Two Rivers Chamber of Commerce where he had previously served as President. He had travelled the world with Governor Tommy Thompson on various trade missions.
Survivors include Wes' wife, Judy Carey, Manitowoc; three children, Curt (Marisue) Drumm, Manitowoc; Lynn Drumm, Brown Deer; and Karen (Mike) Mitch, Mequon; two grandchildren, Emily and Charlie Mitch; also other relatives and friends. Wes was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ruth Drumm; son, David Drumm; the mother of his children, Marilyn Drumm; and sister, Janis Frisch.
A Life Celebration Social will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Wes' name which will be used to support organizations that had special meaning to him.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019