Wesley J. Emond
Manitowoc - Wesley J. Emond, age 81, a Manitowoc resident, died Saturday morning, January 25, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Wes was born on September 14, 1938, in Two Rivers, son of the late Everett and Elsie (Cerkas) Emond. He grew up in Two Rivers and graduated from Washington High School in 1956. Wes served in the United States Navy from 1956 until his Honorable Discharge in 1959. On May 16, 1964 he married the former Judith H. Baumann at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Wes worked for Eck Industries in their lab retiring in 2003. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Wes enjoyed photography, the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Bucks. He also enjoyed training his Golden Retrievers and watching all sports.
Survivors include his wife: Judy Emond, Manitowoc; two daughters and sons-in-law: Kristin (Brian) Risch, Manitowoc, Amy (Doug) Frede, Mequon; four grandchildren: Brady (Anna) Risch, Benjamin Risch and Brooklynn Jarrell, Bryce Risch and Allie Loewe, Marie Frede; one great-grandchild: Bella Eve Risch; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Jim (Linda) Emond, Two Rivers, Doug Emond, Mishicot; five brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law: Dan O'Connor, Two Rivers, Tony (Pat) Baumann, Manitowoc, Karen Burkart, Cedarburg, Patty (Jim) Wilda, Grand Blanc, MI, Laura (Dave) Krcma, Manitowoc, Sue (Dennis) Zucchi, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Everett and Elsie Emond; mother-in-law: Irene Baumann; one sister: Sharon O'Connor; one sister-in-law: Shirley Emond; one brother-in-law: Tom Baumann.
Cremation has taken place at the Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish on Marshall, 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans. Burial of his cremated remains will take place later at the Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020