Wesley Kupsky Sr.
1935 - 2020
Wesley Kupsky Sr.

Reedsville - Wesley Robert Rudolph Kupsky, Sr., age 85, of Reedsville, passed away on his first wife, LaNida's birthday, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Bellin Medical Center in Green Bay.

Wes was born on May 29, 1935 in Shawano, son of the late Adolph and Cecelia (Marquardt) Kupsky. He was a graduate of Shawano High School, class of 1953. Wesley served our country in the United States Army from 1953-1955 and in the Army Reserve Unit for another 6 years. During his time in the Army, on December 25, 1954, he married LaNida Sommer. She preceded her in death on November 7, 1977. He later married Judy Thyssen on October 1, 1981. She also preceded him in death on November 4, 2009. Wes worked various jobs until working and retiring from the Brillion Iron Works in 1990. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Wes is survived by his children and their spouses: Wesley Jr. (Carol) of Chilton, Richard (Nancy) of Brillion, Barbara Myers of Mt. Dora, FL, Katherine Kupsky of Coral Springs, FL, Kenneth (Betty) of Greenleaf, Denise (Eric) Wicklund of Alliance, NE, Pat (Barb) of Reedsville, Andrew (Vicky) Tulare, CA, and Tim (Sarah) of Whitelaw; three step-children: Michelle Belland of Manitowoc, Craig (fiancé Paula) Belland of Manitowoc, and William (special friend Amy) Belland of Whitelaw; two brothers and one sister-in-law: John of Wausau, Carl of Sartell, MN, and Phyllis Gruell of Bonduel; special friend, Mary Ellen Hintz, and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his two wives LaNida and Judy, his fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law: Albert and Alice Sommer and Ralph and Loretta Thyssen, one sister, two sisters-in-law, and two brothers-in-law: Karen (Walter) Jagodinski, Elfrieda Kupsky, Mildred Hoffman, and Milton "Bud" Sommer, and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Collins. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Weiss. Burial will be at Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Valders.

Friends may call at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be made.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
OCT
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Pielhop Wieting Funeral Home - Reedsville
15 North 7th Street
Reedsville, WI 54230
(920) 754-4088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
With deepest sympathy to the family. Thoughts and prayers to you all in your time of need.
Kathy Koch
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
You left a great mark and good memories with me the times we had working carpet ,out in Indio when it was so hot you would bring Pat and I cold beer. A very nasty tuna sandwich .but it was the thought .you always had a good for the day head of us .It was a honor to have you in my life it's not a lot of people that can claim friends and you were one I did rest in peace Wes ..
Jeffrey Wright
Friend
October 12, 2020
Thank you for being a great Godfather!! You had a passel of kids, but you always made me feel special too.

You lived a lifetime & unfortunately not all of it was easy, but you did it with grace!

I take heart that your struggles are over & you are reunited with Aunt's LaNida & Judy!!

Dee Kupsky
Family
October 12, 2020
Our sympathy to all of you. We have many memories of times spent together.
Ivan and Jeanne Meisner
Family
