Wilfred Kleinhans
Newton (Osman) - Wilfred Kleinhans, age 86, of Newton, WI passed away on Friday December 13, 2019 at home.
He was born on March 5, 1933 on the farm in St. Nazianz, son of the late Nicholas & Julia (Muellenbach) Kleinhans. Wilfred graduated from St. Gregory Parochial and Kiel High School. He served two years in the US Army where he was stationed in Korea, Japan and Hawaii. Willie married Mavyn Shumaker at St. Ann Catholic Church in St. Anna on June 18, 1955. He was employed at Kohler Co. 1955 until he retired in l996 after 41 years of service. Willie was a member of Kohler Quarter Century Club, Cleveland Seniors, VFW and played cards with friends in Cleveland. He enjoyed his years as a boy scout leader in Osman, landscaping, gardening, woodworking, hunting, fishing, growing fruit and nut trees. He made many wooden butterflies and whittled many wooden flowers which he gave to many friends. He is very proud of the book of his Life which he has been writing for the past few years.
Willie is survived by his children: Bob Kleinhans, Kiel; Kathy (Greg) Koll, Appleton; Judy (Bruce) Koeser, Kiel; Tom Kleinhans, Kiel; Tim (Julie) Kleinhans, Valders; Jane (Paul) Driessen, Kimberly; Maria (Tomoaki) Iishiba, Cummings, Georgia; his grandchildren: Anna (Mike) Peck, Kayla (Ryan) Takatsuka, Erin (Antjuan)Williams, Sarah Koeser, Heather Boyer, Whitney (John) Morales, Hannah Kleinhans, Daniel Kleinhans, Brittney (Justin) Ulness, Courtney (Derrick) Bieberitz, Chelsey (Zach) Goebel, Isiah Driessen, Jordan Driessen, Cassandra (Damien) Calderon and Aurelia Iishiba and 14 Great Grandchildren with three on the way. He is further survived by sisters-in-laws: Beatrice Kleinhans, Glorianne Kleinhans, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Julia Kleinhans, Brothers Glenroy (Donna), Joseph and Lloyd Kleinhans, great grandson Brennan Bieberitz and very special friend for 16 years Joyce Kraemer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church (214 Church St., St. Nazianz) with Fr. Anthony Ibekwe officiating. Entombment will follow at Knollwood Mausoleum in Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Friday at CHURCH from 9:30am until 10:45am when we will have brief family rites.
The family would like to thank Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls, for all the care and compassion they have given Willie and his family. They would also like to thank Heather and Jacob for their time and loving care.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019