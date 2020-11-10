Willard E. Behnke
Manitowoc - Willard E. Behnke, age 90, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday morning, November 9, 2020 at The Bay at North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
He was born October 8, 1930 in the Town of Rautoul, Wisconsin, son of the late Henry and Esther (Reimer) Behnke. Willard worked in the construction industry for 55 years, including the Voight Lumber Company, Mike Wallander, and A.C.E. Building Service. On May 24, 1952 he married Eunice E. Pautz at Grace Lutheran Church. Willard enjoyed gardening, doing lawn work, and watching horse pulls. Above all, he was a loving and caring husband and father.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Eunice Behnke, Manitowoc; one son and daughter-in-law: Willard "Will" (Victoria) Behnke, Marshall, Wisconsin; one brother and sister-in-law: Henry (Diane) Behnke, Manitowoc; and one sister and two brothers-in-law: Beverly (Gene) Sonnenbend, Brillion, and Robert Eickert, Brillion. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and sister-in-law: Harold (Geraldine) Behnke; four sisters and three brothers-in-law: Elmira (Charles) Preston, Evelyn (Emil) Carstens, Doris Mae (Leroy) Laabs, and Delores Eickert; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Herbert (Angela) Pautz; and other relatives and friends.
Due to current health conditions, funeral services will be held virtually at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020. You may view the service live at 11:00 a.m. or after it is completed by visiting https://www.facebook.com/LakeshoreFamilyFH/
. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jacob Hoff. Willard will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The Reinbold and Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the Behnke family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Pat and the staff of Homecare Health Services and Hospice, Manitowoc, as well as special neighbors: Mark and Debbie Lehman for the care and compassion they have shown to Willard and his family.