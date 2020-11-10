1/1
Willard E. Behnke
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard E. Behnke

Manitowoc - Willard E. Behnke, age 90, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday morning, November 9, 2020 at The Bay at North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

He was born October 8, 1930 in the Town of Rautoul, Wisconsin, son of the late Henry and Esther (Reimer) Behnke. Willard worked in the construction industry for 55 years, including the Voight Lumber Company, Mike Wallander, and A.C.E. Building Service. On May 24, 1952 he married Eunice E. Pautz at Grace Lutheran Church. Willard enjoyed gardening, doing lawn work, and watching horse pulls. Above all, he was a loving and caring husband and father.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years: Eunice Behnke, Manitowoc; one son and daughter-in-law: Willard "Will" (Victoria) Behnke, Marshall, Wisconsin; one brother and sister-in-law: Henry (Diane) Behnke, Manitowoc; and one sister and two brothers-in-law: Beverly (Gene) Sonnenbend, Brillion, and Robert Eickert, Brillion. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and sister-in-law: Harold (Geraldine) Behnke; four sisters and three brothers-in-law: Elmira (Charles) Preston, Evelyn (Emil) Carstens, Doris Mae (Leroy) Laabs, and Delores Eickert; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Herbert (Angela) Pautz; and other relatives and friends.

Due to current health conditions, funeral services will be held virtually at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020. You may view the service live at 11:00 a.m. or after it is completed by visiting https://www.facebook.com/LakeshoreFamilyFH/. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jacob Hoff. Willard will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

The Reinbold and Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the Behnke family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Pat and the staff of Homecare Health Services and Hospice, Manitowoc, as well as special neighbors: Mark and Debbie Lehman for the care and compassion they have shown to Willard and his family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved