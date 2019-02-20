|
Willard J. Matthias
Cleveland - Willard J. Matthias, 92, life long resident of the village of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at his home, after a short battle with cancer. Willard was born July 7, 1926 in Cleveland to the late Henry and Gertrude Buchberger Matthias. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 and served in Okinawa until he was discharged in 1946. He was employed at Matthias Dairy as a licensed cheesemaker until the dairy closed in 1959. In 1959 he then started working at the Kohler Company and retired from there 1989.On October 14, 1950 he was united in marriage to Alice Griesbach at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on August 24,2017, after 66 loving years of marriage.Willard was very involved in the Cleveland community. He was a lifelong member of St. John and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, having served as treasurer and as a member of the finance committee. He was the last surviving charter member of the Cleveland VFW Post 8974 where he held many offices throughout the years. He was also elected to the Cleveland Village Board. The Cleveland Volunteer Fire Department, Greater Centerville Historical Group, and Cleveland Senior Citizens were also organizations that he belonged to. For his efforts in organizing the youth baseball program in Cleveland area and coaching the Pony League team for 7 years, he was selected as a member of the Cleveland Athletic Hall Of Fame in 1991. His hobbies included "Willie's Garden" and enjoyed sharing his summertime bounty with others. He loved his cottage on Rost Lake, entertaining his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always ready for a game of Sheepshead. His door was always open for family and friends to stop-in to talk for awhile and have a beer. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Linda, of Whitelaw, two grandsons, Brad of Merrill and Bryan (Cassie Mueller) of Duluth, MN and two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Brady of Merrill. One sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Donnie Hopf of Howards Grove, nieces, nephews and friends also survive. Preceding him in death were his wife: Alice Matthias, his parents: Henry and Gertrude Matthias, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Helen Griesbach: brothers and sisters-in-law: Elroy (Sadie) Matthias, Merlin (Jeanette) Matthias, Bart (Betty) Matthias; sisters and bother-in-law Evelyn Kraft and Dorothy (Joe) Pitsch, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Elmer (Marge) Silbersack, Dolores Englebrecht, Eddie (Mary) Komoroski, Ikey (Monica) Klabunde, John (Betty) Griesbach, Irv (Helen) Johnson and Don (Betty) Loughrin. Funeral Services for Willard will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday February,23,2019 at St. John and St Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1255 W. Washington Ave., Cleveland. Pastor Steven Wall will officiate and burial will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Friends may call at the CHURCH on Saturday, February 23,2019 from 8:30 A.M. until 10:45 A.M.. The Stoltenberg Funeral Chapel, Cleveland, is assisting the family with these funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated in Willard's name to St. John and St. Peter Lutheran Church or to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the Aurora Home Hospice Team for the care provided and in making his last days as comfortable as possible.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019