Willard O. Meyer
Town of Meeme - Willard O. Meyer, 95, died peacefully Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019 at Homestead Care Center in New Holstein.
He was born September 26, 1923 in Town of Meeme, son of the late Theodore and Anitha (Prueter) Meyer. Willard attended Mineral Springs School in the Town of Meeme.
On September 21, 1946 he married Helen Marie Reinke at St. Paul's Reformed Church, Town of Mosel. The couple farmed in the Town of Meeme until their retirement in 1985. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 1, 1996. Helen preceded him in death on September 29, 1996.
Willard was a lifelong member at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, a member of the church's Men's Club. He was active in the Manitowoc County Farm Bureau, and Manitowoc County 4-H where he was a leader for 25 years. He was a dealer of Pioneer Seed Corn. Willard enjoyed his numerous card clubs. He was the Flag Raiser at Liberty Pole starting in 1969 for 42 years and now has passed the tradition onto his daughter. Willard was a creator of many inventions, always tinkering with something like putput motors and wood carvings.
He is survived by his children: Connie (Allan) Meiselwitz, and Kevin Meyer; his grandchildren: Kendall Bewsey and Collin Meyer and his great-grandson, Casen Bewsey. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law: Rosemarie (Herbert) Dickman and Nancy Jean Fleming, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, grandson, Patrick Meiselwitz, 3 infant daughters, 1 infant son, his siblings: Harold Meyer, Milton (Ella) Meyer, and Ruth (Hamilton) Strowig, and brother-in-law, David Fleming.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church of Louis Corners (19214 CTH XX, Kiel) with the Rev. Ted Olson officiating. Burial will take place in Schleswig Cemetery, Rockville.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in his name.
The family would like to thank the Willowdale Nursing Home and Homestead Care Center for all the care and compassion shown to Willard and his family during his short stay.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019