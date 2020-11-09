William A. "Bill" Pike
Manitowoc - William Arthur "Bill" Pike, age 74, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Manitowoc.
Bill was born on January 19, 1946 in Beloit, Wisconsin, son of the late Forrest and Elizabeth (Klemstine) Pike. He is a 1964 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. After high school he served his country in the United States Army from 1964-1967, serving in Korea and Vietnam. On Jun 7, 1968 he married the love of his life, Linda Stephenson. He spent his working career as a very skilled maintenance and manufacturing supervisor.
Bill was a past volunteer EMTI, firefighter and state fire inspector for North Fond du Lac, and also volunteered at Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc. He was a past member of the North Fond du Lac Archery Club, St. Francis of Assisi Men's Choir, the Manitowoc Lions Club, the Golden K Kiwanis Club, the Manitowoc Elks Club, and Masonic Lodge 140. He was a present member of the AMVETS Post #99, Vietnam Veterans of Manitowoc, and camp host for Wisconsin State Parks. Bill loved traveling, camping, hunting, and fishing. Bill was a fun loving guy, and would do anything for anyone.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Linda, one son: Forrest (Lisa) Pike, Phelps; one grandson: Jacob Pike, Manitowoc; one great-grandson: Max; one sister: Sue Ann Hinesh, Manitowoc; one brother: Thomas (Shellie) Pike, Richland Center. He is further survived by special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson: Cody William Pike, two brothers: Richard Pike, Michael Pike, one sister: Mary Kay Chroniger.
Due to COVID 19, no services will be held at this time; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
or by mail at 818 State Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220.
The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.