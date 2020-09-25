Manitowoc - William B. Swokowski, 93, of Manitowoc, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation.
William was born on November 20, 1926 in Manitowoc to the late William G. and Agnes (Reindle) Swokowski. He was a 1944 graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. William served his country during WWII in the United States Army. On June 2, 1951 he married Gwendoline VanDeurzen at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on April 9, 1992. William was an assistant operator for Manitowoc Public Utilities. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching sports of all kinds. William enjoyed playing hardball and softball, and he was also a member of the Vans Athletic club.
William is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Gwendoline and his parents-in-law, George and Beatrice VanDeurzen.
A memorial service for William will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, with Deacon Mark Knipp officiating. Inurnment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may gather for a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
"See you around campus Bill"