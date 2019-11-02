|
|
William "Bill" Bartelme
Green Bay - William "Bill" Bartelme, 71, Green Bay, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, surrounded by family members and his parish priest.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Bernard Parish, 2040 Hillside Lane, from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Mark Vander Steeg officiating. In observance of Bill's faithful service to his Country Full Military Honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Folded Flag Foundation, 400 South Rampart Blvd Suite 400, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019