William C. Herman
Two Rivers - William C. Herman, age 80, a resident of Two Rivers, entered eternal life due to a heart attack on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Bill was born on July 15, 1938 in Manitowoc to the late Chester and Inez (Dobbert) Herman. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1956. On October 18, 1956, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served overseas in Greenland from 1959 to 1960 and in Vietnam from June of 1966 to June of 1967. Bill was honorably discharged on March 4, 1970. On June 24, 1967, Bill married Joyce Thomson in St. Thomas, Ontario. She preceded him in death on April 19, 1973. On July 29, 2001, Bill married Betty Sheck in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on February 4, 2018. Bill was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731 and a former member of the Manitowoc Elks Lodge 683.
Survivors include Bill's daughter, Laura Ann Herman, Green Bay; two step-children, Lisa (Howard) Robertson, Hayward; and Martin Sheck and his former wife, Amy, Manitowoc; granddaughter, Alaina Stodola; six step-grandchildren, Nicholas and Kevin Kravljanac, Kendra Dassey, Katelyn Burton, Buck and Bo Robertson; great grandson, Wesley Adam Zorn; sister-in-law, Margaret Ruzek, Mishicot; also other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Joyce and Betty; brother, Michael; step-daughter, CeCelia Kravljanac; sister-in-law, Edith (Karl) Klackner; and brother-in-law, Joe Ruzek.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Rev. Jose Lopez will officiate with burial to take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens. Following the memorial service, military rites will be accorded at the funeral home by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731. A luncheon for family and friends will then take place at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 2, 2019