William C. "Bill" Mrotek
Two Rivers - William C. "Bill" Mrotek, age 63, of Two Rivers, passed away from Frontotemporal Dementia on Friday morning, December 13, 2019 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Bill was born on January 1, 1956 in Manitowoc, son of the late L. William Mrotek and Sally Ann (Goff) Halvorsen. He was a 1974 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On October 26, 1991 he married the former Mary Patricia Wadman at Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc County. Bill owned his own business, Mr. Otek Sign & Textile for 37 years until his retirement. Bill's hobbies and special interests included artwork, painting, drawing and Harley-Davidson Motor Cycles. He also designed and patented a convertible golf cart top. Bill was a member of the National Harley Owners Group and local chapter.
Bill is survived by his wife: Mary Mrotek, Two Rivers; one sister and brother-in-law: Debra K. (Mike) Fairbanks, Two Rivers; one brother: David K. Mrotek, Manitowoc; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law include: Karl (Linda) Wadman, MI, Debra (Jack) Steckbauer, WI, Margaret Allen, FL, Mike Wadman, MI, Mark (Sandy) Wadman, WI, Thomas (Jean) Wadman, LA; two aunts: Shirley Goff, WI; Tari Dusek, MI, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father: L. William Mrotek; his mother and step-father: Sally Ann (Ralph) Halvorsen; aunt: Faith (Harry) Wrobel; uncles: Gerald "Gerry" Goff, Eugene (Inez) Mrotek; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Karl & Joyce Wadman; grandparents: Dorothy & Harvey Rosinsky; one brother-in-law: Warren Allen.
A Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. There will be a luncheon to follow across from Pfeffer's at the All-Care Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 19, 2019 to Jan. 23, 2020