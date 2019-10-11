|
William J. Glander
- - 1928 - 2019
William Jonas Glander died peacefully October 5, 2019, at his home in Kenwood, California, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Manitowoc July 9, 1928, son of William H. and Lillian Jonas Glander. Following graduation from Lincoln High School with the class of 1946, he served with the U S Army in Japan and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1952. He was a retired executive of the investment firm of Dodge and Cox, San Francisco. His life was enriched by a lifelong love of photography, dating to his youth working with his father and uncle in the Glander Art Studio. He also enjoyed going fishing and listening to jazz.
Survivors include his wife Evelyn, son John Glander (Courtenay), of San Francisco, two grandsons, brother Dr. Philip F. Glander of Sonoma, California, and a niece and several nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, stepmother, sister Gloria Mahler and a niece.
A memorial service is planned at a later date.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019