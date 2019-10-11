Resources
More Obituaries for William Glander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Glander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Glander Obituary
William J. Glander

- - 1928 - 2019

William Jonas Glander died peacefully October 5, 2019, at his home in Kenwood, California, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Manitowoc July 9, 1928, son of William H. and Lillian Jonas Glander. Following graduation from Lincoln High School with the class of 1946, he served with the U S Army in Japan and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1952. He was a retired executive of the investment firm of Dodge and Cox, San Francisco. His life was enriched by a lifelong love of photography, dating to his youth working with his father and uncle in the Glander Art Studio. He also enjoyed going fishing and listening to jazz.

Survivors include his wife Evelyn, son John Glander (Courtenay), of San Francisco, two grandsons, brother Dr. Philip F. Glander of Sonoma, California, and a niece and several nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, stepmother, sister Gloria Mahler and a niece.

A memorial service is planned at a later date.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.