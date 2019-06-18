|
William "Billy" J. Knox
Manitowoc - William "Billy" J. Knox, age 58, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence.
Billy was born on June 4, 1961 in Manitowoc to the late Richard and Dolores (Neumeyer) Knox. He graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1979. Billy had worked as a personal trainer and was also a professional mixologist in the Plaza Hotel in New York City. In Manitowoc, he worked as a professional contractor building homes with Dan Haluska for many years. Billy enjoyed photography and video editing, gardening, listening to music, doing home improvements, and was an avid bodybuilder. He was very witty, kind and caring. After the 9/11 attacks, he had gone to Ground Zero to help with the clean up. He was a caregiver to his mother in her last years.
Survivors include Billy's eight siblings, Mary (Monte Lavner) Lorelli, New York City; Richard "Dicky" Knox, Manitowoc; Ann (Paolo) DeFrancisci, Dania Beach, FL; Robert "Bobby" Knox, Manitowoc; Tom (Kathy Jurk) Knox, Manitowoc; Jerry (Debbie) Knox, Manitowoc; Joey Knox, Milwaukee; and Patrick (Cindy) Knox, Manitowoc; his golden retriever, Theo; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dolores Knox; brother, Jimmy Knox; brother-in-law, Jimmy Lorelli; sister-in-law, Pattie Knox; nephew, Bobby Knox Jr.; and golden retriever, Harley.
A Life Celebration Social for relatives and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial to be at St. Isadore's Cemetery in Osman at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Billy's name.
Special thanks to Kori, Barry, Nick, and Bianca for always being there for Billy.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 18, 2019