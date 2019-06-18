Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center,
620 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center,
620 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Knox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Billy" Knox


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William J. "Billy" Knox Obituary
William "Billy" J. Knox

Manitowoc - William "Billy" J. Knox, age 58, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence.

Billy was born on June 4, 1961 in Manitowoc to the late Richard and Dolores (Neumeyer) Knox. He graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1979. Billy had worked as a personal trainer and was also a professional mixologist in the Plaza Hotel in New York City. In Manitowoc, he worked as a professional contractor building homes with Dan Haluska for many years. Billy enjoyed photography and video editing, gardening, listening to music, doing home improvements, and was an avid bodybuilder. He was very witty, kind and caring. After the 9/11 attacks, he had gone to Ground Zero to help with the clean up. He was a caregiver to his mother in her last years.

Survivors include Billy's eight siblings, Mary (Monte Lavner) Lorelli, New York City; Richard "Dicky" Knox, Manitowoc; Ann (Paolo) DeFrancisci, Dania Beach, FL; Robert "Bobby" Knox, Manitowoc; Tom (Kathy Jurk) Knox, Manitowoc; Jerry (Debbie) Knox, Manitowoc; Joey Knox, Milwaukee; and Patrick (Cindy) Knox, Manitowoc; his golden retriever, Theo; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dolores Knox; brother, Jimmy Knox; brother-in-law, Jimmy Lorelli; sister-in-law, Pattie Knox; nephew, Bobby Knox Jr.; and golden retriever, Harley.

A Life Celebration Social for relatives and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial to be at St. Isadore's Cemetery in Osman at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Billy's name.

Special thanks to Kori, Barry, Nick, and Bianca for always being there for Billy.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
Download Now