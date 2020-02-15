|
|
William (Bill) Kraemer
Allouez - William (Bill) Kraemer, 88, Allouez, passed away suddenly February 12, 2020. Bill was born April 23,1931 in Manitowoc the son of Louis and Gena (Peterson) Kraemer. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. Bill married Mary Ann Simon on September 25, 1954 in Manitowoc and she preceded him in death March 7, 2009. He worked at WFRV in the sales department for many years. Bill was an active member of St Matthew Catholic Church in Allouez where he was an usher and a member of the Men's Club. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Claude Allouez Council.
Survivors include two children: Scott Kraemer, Karen (Todd Teletzke) Kraemer. Grandchildren: Alyssa, Kelsey (Fiancé Scott Vande Loo), Ian, Emily, Addison and Spencer; Sister-in-law: Janet Wilda of Manitowoc; nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, February 21, from 10am until 10:45am at St Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St Matthew St, Green Bay. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11am Friday at the church with Rev. Bob Kabat officiating. Military honors will be accorded to Bill after mass. Online condolences may be expressed to Bill's family at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the Kraemer family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020