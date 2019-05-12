|
William L. "Bill" Hooper
Manitowoc - William L. "Bill" Hooper, age 73, rural Manitowoc resident, entered eternal life on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born in Two Rivers on April 11, 1946, to Robert and Harriet (Klein) Hooper. He attended Koenig Grade School and Washington High School in Two Rivers, graduating with the class of 1964. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. Bill married Judith J. Pritzl on April 16, 1966 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Throughout the years, Bill was employed at Mirro Aluminum, Pritzl's Auto Sales, Krajnik Chevrolet, and retired from the Cawley Company. After retirement, he also enjoyed working part-time for Steinie's Water Gardens of Two Rivers.
Bill's family was held dearly to his heart. He loved spending time with them and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed entering his corvette in many car shows, going to NASCAR races, doing projects around the house, and was always there for his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; one daughter & son-in-law, Shawntel and Kevin Retzlaff; one son & daughter-in-law, Brandon and Laura Hooper, all of Two Rivers; four grandchildren, Cambria and Ashlyn Dellemann, Elijah and Colten Hooper; one brother, Robert L. Hooper, Jr. of Iowa; and four sisters & three brothers-in-law: Sally and Ron Kornely of Mishicot, Barb and Gary Greenwood of Manitowoc, Patti and Ken Kubichka of Two Rivers, and Deanna Hooper of Two Rivers. He is further survived by a brother-in-law, Jim (Kim) Pritzl of Two Rivers; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and Sophia (his dog and companion). He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Harriet Hooper; father and mother-in-law, Bennet and Lorraine Pritzl; and a brother, Tom Hooper.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. Rev. Tom Reynebeau will officiate at the Mass of Christian Burial, with entombment to follow in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc. Military graveside rites will be held at the church immediately following the mass by members of American Legion Post #165 and V.F.W. Post #1248 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Tuesday morning from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Monday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Hooper family with funeral arrangements.
Bill's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for the special care extended to Bill during his illness. Special thanks to the third floor ICU and the first floor nursing staffs for their grace and care in Bill's final days. Your kindness is very much appreciated by our family and will always be remembered.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 12, 2019