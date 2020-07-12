William "Bill" P. Kohlman Sr.
Cato - William "Bill" P. Kohlman Sr., age 72, Cato passed away at the family home on July 7, 2020. Bill was born March 31, 1948 to Edmond and Margaret (Zipperer) Kohlman.
He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, Washington Jr. High, and graduated with the class of 1966 from Lincoln High School. He worked at Formrite Tube Company in Two Rivers until he entered the United States Marine Corp in 1968 stationed at Camp Pendleton, California and later served in Vietnam near Cam Lo and Da Nang and also in Okinawa. He married the former Patricia Ann Litersky on July 31, 1968 and they would have celebrated 52 years of marriage. Upon returning from service, he worked at Tecumseh, Kelvinator Commercial Products, Classic Modular, and retired as Head Field Mechanic from Lakeside Foods on Dec. 16, 2010.
Bill was an amazing man who absolutely adored his grandchildren. There was nothing he couldn't fix from bicycle wheels to radios to cars, tractors, lawn mowers, and more. He also crafted many wood items for anyone that would ask. His lawn was always cut to perfection and in his younger years kept a fine garden. Bill's favorite pastime was a good game of sheepshead, especially with his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pat; one son: William "Bill" Jr., Two Rivers: one daughter: Patricia "Tricia" Nelson and fiancé Jason Radl, Manitowoc; 6 grandchildren: Tori Lynn Kohlman of Two Rivers, Gavin William and Amanda Sue Kohlman (special friend Walker Conant), Denmark, Allysa Marie (Joe) Ducat, Ripon, WI., Jonathan Patrick Nelson, Kewaunee, Makayla Justine Nelson (fiancé Jared Zipp), Green Bay; two brother and sisters-in-law: Leonard (Marlene) Kohlmann and Jim (Betty) Kohlmann of Manitowoc, three sisters: Marlene Theisen, Racine, Karen (Kurt) Trippler, Two Rivers, and Marge (Dennis) Behnke, Appleton. He is also survived by three brothers-in-law: James (Barb) Litersky and Bob Litersky, both of Mishicot, and Mark Litersky, Francis Creek; and 4 sisters-in-law: Laverne Keune, Germaine Dehne, and Irene (Dale) Greenwood, Manitowoc, and Diane LeCaptain (special friend Bill Bowlin), Cordova, Tenn. and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother in-law: Eugene and Dorothy (Franz) Litersky: grandson Justin Paul Nelson; nephew: Terrance Kohlmann; five brothers-in-law: Robert Theisen, Gene Litersky, Joe Litersky, Tom Kieffer, and Jim Budysz; one sister-in-law: Joanne Ferron and aunts and uncles.
A sharing of memories and memorials will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Military Rites will be accorded by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #731. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday evening, July 17, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue Saturday morning, July 18, 2020 at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of sharing at 11:30 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department and to Valders Rescue service for their swift and compassionate care shown to Bill and his family.