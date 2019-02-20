|
William P. "Bill" Scherer
Manitowoc - William P. Scherer, 61, of Manitowoc, passed away early Thursday afternoon, February 14, 2019 at his residence.
Bill was born on June 29, 1957 in Manitowoc, son of the late Homer and Grace (Wood) Scherer. He graduated with the class of 1975 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Bill served in the United States Navy. He loved to go camping, spending time with his dog, Buddy, and was a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. Bill was a past president of Manitowoc Mortgage Holding Company.
He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law: Mike (Sherry) Scherer, Manitowoc; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Sue (Tyrone) Thorne, Manitowoc; Chrissy Hanson, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relative and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Homer and Grace Scherer; one brother: Patrick Scherer.
A Life Celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019