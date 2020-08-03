William P. Walsdorf
Manitowoc - William Patrick "Billy" Walsdorf, 32, of Manitowoc died unexpectedly on Sunday June 14, 2020 as the result of a car accident. He was born on April 25, 1988 in Fond du Lac, son of Patricia (Levorson) & David "Boe" Bowen and the late Robert Walsdorf . Billy graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 2007.
Billy had a love for all animals, and animals loved him back. He had a presence that would help them calm down and relax. Since the age of 16 he worked side by side with his dad, Boe, as a horse farrier. This led to him starting his own farrier service, Forever Farrier Service. Billy had a heart big enough to share with everyone. His family was especially important to him. He would always stand up for his family and friends and never hesitated to put them in front of himself. Billy's spirit of adventure was also very strong. He enjoyed rock climbing, bulldogging and climbing silos to name a few. He had an amazing presence about him and everyone he knew had a favorite story to tell of his adventures. He enjoyed making people laugh, sitting around the dinner table doing voice impressions or being the life of the party.
Survivors include his mom and dad; Patty & Boe of Manitowoc, his son; Gauge, sisters; Jessica (Ed) Williams, Chilton, Biyatta Walsdorf (Travis Cain), Manitowoc, Hannah Walsdorf (Justyn Tabbert), Oshkosh, a brother; Colton Bowen, Manitowoc, nieces and nephews; Hunter, Savannah, McKenna, Levi and Zandra, further survived by his girlfriend; Courtney Weichart, Manitowoc and her son Dominic, dad; William Morris, grandparents; Paul & Helen Levorson, Ruth Walsdorf and Ethel Burek. Billy is also survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad; Robert "Bob" Walsdorf, grandpa; Dr. James "Jim"Walsdorf and a cousin; Macklin Walsdorf Nesst.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00PM (NOON) until the time of service at 3:00PM
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lakeshore Humane Society of Manitowoc in Billy's name.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com