William R. Tuschel
Mishicot - William R. "Billy" Tuschel, age 49, of Mishicot, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Billy was born in Manitowoc on April 21, 1970 to Donald and Shirley (Loeh) Tuschel and has been a lifelong area resident. He attended grade school at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School in the Town of Gibson and graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1989. Billy was a lifetime member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Gibson; and for the past 20 years has worked for Norb's Auto & Salvage of Denmark. Billy loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper; and enjoyed both archery hunting and shooting in various archery leagues. He also enjoyed participating in many demolition derbys; and was a longtime member of the Larrabee Sportsman's Club and the Mishicot Sportsman's Club. Billy was also proud of being the two year reigning Champion of the St. John's Pie Eating Contest. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Survivors include his four brothers: Brian Tuschel of Manitowoc, Scott (Kerri) Tuschel, Joseph (Kathy) Tuschel, and Paul Tuschel (special friend, Christine Skarvan), all of Mishicot; two aunts and one uncle: Delores Gettelman and Daa Tuschel, both of Manitowoc; Daniel (Diane) Loeh, of Mishicot; his special companion dog, "Chico"; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Shirley Tuschel; one brother, Christopher Tuschel; and two uncles: David (Carol) Jaeger, and Henry (Jane) Loeh.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Gibson. Rev. James Heffner will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may call at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot, Thursday evening (TONIGHT) from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church Friday morning after 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Tuschel family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020