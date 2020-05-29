William Roland Ahearn
Two Rivers - William (Bill) Ahearn peacefully passed away of natural causes in the company of his caregivers at Wisteria Haus of Two Rivers - his home for the past three years. Due to the current pandemic, family members were not able to be at his side but visited him frequently in the past few months. He was two weeks shy of his 102nd birthday.
Born in his family home on Washington Street in Two Rivers, Bill the first born twin, and his brother John, survived the flu pandemic of 1918. Bill and John were the 4th and 5th children of William G. and Augusta (Simonis) Ahearn. A life-long resident of Two Rivers, Wisconsin, Bill attended St. Luke Catholic Grade School and graduated from Washington High School in 1938.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Marion F. (Ruelle). Bill always said, "Marion was the love of my life. She was a great wife, mother and cook!" When Marion became ill in the 1990's, they started attending the Hamilton Senior Center for meals. Bill tirelessly cared for Marion at home throughout her long illness until shortly before her death on April 2, 2004.
He entered the Army in October of 1942. Initially deferred because he was considered legally blind in his right eye, Bill was accepted as a noncom....(non combat). After basic training at Ft. Benning, Georgia he served as a Supply Sergeant and was stationed at the office of Military government, Allied Supreme Headquarters in England. From there he moved to France and then Germany. He was discharged in March of 1946, and returned to Two Rivers. Bill was a long time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #1248.
He spent the next two years "sailing" the Great Lakes with the Merchant Marines for the C. Reiss Coal Co. In 1948, he returned home, met Marion, and decided he was "done sailing because I didn't want anyone else to get her."
Bill went to work for Hamilton Mfg. Co in 1948 and worked in the baby furniture department. He obtained a millwright certification at night and transferred to the machine repair department. Eventually he became a group leader, where he worked until his retirement in 1983 at the age of 65. Weather permitting, Bill rode his bike to work every day.
Bill and Marion were married on July 7, 1951 at St. Luke's Catholic Church by his uncle and godfather, Rev. Roland Ahearn. He was a life-long member of St. Luke and St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parishes. Bill served as an usher and was on the Buildings and Grounds committee. He joined the Knights of Columbus, Council # 1957 of Two Rivers in 1939 and was a member of the 3rd and 4th Degree Knights. He served as Grand Knight in 1975. Last year, Bill was recognized for 80 years of service in the Knights of Columbus. He regularly attended the KC Friday Fish Fry, which Marion managed for over 30 years. Bill also volunteered at the Senior Center, the local food pantry, and various church functions and was a member of the Meistersingers men's choral.
Bill was quite the handy man, good with tools and there were few things he couldn't fix. He planted a large garden; enjoyed camping during the summers; was a lifelong league bowler until his mid-80's; and enjoyed traveling with his family including trips to Washington, DC, Colorado and Canada...all via tent or camper. Later, he traveled to California and Arizona to visit his son and family, Italy with Marion, Ireland with a daughter, Panama with friends and a return trip to Washington DC with his sons. His younger son Bill accompanied him on the Honor Flight to visit the WWII Veterans Memorial in Washington DC.
In good health, Bill lived alone and continued driving until he was 98 years old. He joined an informal men's retiree group, which met daily for coffee at McDonalds. A 100th birthday celebration was held in his honor, and attended by over 200 guests who traveled from all over the country. True to his wonderful sense of humor, Bill arrived at his party in the back of a hearse driven by his long-time friend, Ken Kasper. A sign on the side of the car read "TEST RUN"!
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Susan (Jim) Kandler of Lake Geneva, WI; Julie (Mark) Heckendorf of Brookfield, WI; two sons, Terry (Linda) of Oro Valley, AZ; and Bill (Diane) of Peotone, IL. Bill has nine grandchildren: Sara (Vince) Meno, Lindsay (Erin) Kandler, Haley and Cole Ahearn, William "Bryan" (Hayley) Ahearn, Jeff Ahearn, Will Heckendorf, Wade (Allison) Heckendorf and Holly (Rylan) Lubeck; and four great grandchildren: Grace and Gabriel Meno, William "Preston" and Korbin Ahearn. In addition, he leaves behind a sister-in-law Elaine Kruszka, and two brothers-in-law: Arnold Ruelle, and Ron Ruelle and his wife Ann and many loving nieces and nephews, their families, and many long-time friends….
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marion; an infant son; his brothers and their wives: George and Marie, Francis and Yvonne, his twin brother John and his wife Ruth; one sister, Kathryn; and his youngest sister and brother-in-law: Mary Jeanne (Jim) Diamond; a brother-in-law, Gilbert Kruszka; and a sister-in-law Judy Ruelle.
Due to the current health crisis, a private service will be held at Deja and Martin Funeral Chapels, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
A celebration of Bill's life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's honor to the Knights of Columbus Council # 1957, Two Rivers, WI; or a charity of your choice.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Ahearn family with funeral arrangements.
His children would like to offer special thanks and appreciation to the following people:
-His niece Mary (Ahearn) and Phillip Rehrauer - who were so good to him when his family could not be by his side
Glenn and Mary Anne Zimmer for their special friendship
The kind and caring staff at his final home - Wisteria Haus
Dr. Glenn Smith and his staff of Aurora Health Care
For his final care - Lindsay and Brittany, RNs, of Home Care Health Services and Hospice.
Dad, thank you for being not only a wonderful example of a father and parent, but also a person. You always were cheerful, thankful for any kindnesses shown to you, and truly a part of the "Greatest Generation." One hundred one years, eleven months and fourteen days wasn't enough time, but now you are with Mom and your family. Love you always …. The kids
Two Rivers - William (Bill) Ahearn peacefully passed away of natural causes in the company of his caregivers at Wisteria Haus of Two Rivers - his home for the past three years. Due to the current pandemic, family members were not able to be at his side but visited him frequently in the past few months. He was two weeks shy of his 102nd birthday.
Born in his family home on Washington Street in Two Rivers, Bill the first born twin, and his brother John, survived the flu pandemic of 1918. Bill and John were the 4th and 5th children of William G. and Augusta (Simonis) Ahearn. A life-long resident of Two Rivers, Wisconsin, Bill attended St. Luke Catholic Grade School and graduated from Washington High School in 1938.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Marion F. (Ruelle). Bill always said, "Marion was the love of my life. She was a great wife, mother and cook!" When Marion became ill in the 1990's, they started attending the Hamilton Senior Center for meals. Bill tirelessly cared for Marion at home throughout her long illness until shortly before her death on April 2, 2004.
He entered the Army in October of 1942. Initially deferred because he was considered legally blind in his right eye, Bill was accepted as a noncom....(non combat). After basic training at Ft. Benning, Georgia he served as a Supply Sergeant and was stationed at the office of Military government, Allied Supreme Headquarters in England. From there he moved to France and then Germany. He was discharged in March of 1946, and returned to Two Rivers. Bill was a long time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #1248.
He spent the next two years "sailing" the Great Lakes with the Merchant Marines for the C. Reiss Coal Co. In 1948, he returned home, met Marion, and decided he was "done sailing because I didn't want anyone else to get her."
Bill went to work for Hamilton Mfg. Co in 1948 and worked in the baby furniture department. He obtained a millwright certification at night and transferred to the machine repair department. Eventually he became a group leader, where he worked until his retirement in 1983 at the age of 65. Weather permitting, Bill rode his bike to work every day.
Bill and Marion were married on July 7, 1951 at St. Luke's Catholic Church by his uncle and godfather, Rev. Roland Ahearn. He was a life-long member of St. Luke and St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parishes. Bill served as an usher and was on the Buildings and Grounds committee. He joined the Knights of Columbus, Council # 1957 of Two Rivers in 1939 and was a member of the 3rd and 4th Degree Knights. He served as Grand Knight in 1975. Last year, Bill was recognized for 80 years of service in the Knights of Columbus. He regularly attended the KC Friday Fish Fry, which Marion managed for over 30 years. Bill also volunteered at the Senior Center, the local food pantry, and various church functions and was a member of the Meistersingers men's choral.
Bill was quite the handy man, good with tools and there were few things he couldn't fix. He planted a large garden; enjoyed camping during the summers; was a lifelong league bowler until his mid-80's; and enjoyed traveling with his family including trips to Washington, DC, Colorado and Canada...all via tent or camper. Later, he traveled to California and Arizona to visit his son and family, Italy with Marion, Ireland with a daughter, Panama with friends and a return trip to Washington DC with his sons. His younger son Bill accompanied him on the Honor Flight to visit the WWII Veterans Memorial in Washington DC.
In good health, Bill lived alone and continued driving until he was 98 years old. He joined an informal men's retiree group, which met daily for coffee at McDonalds. A 100th birthday celebration was held in his honor, and attended by over 200 guests who traveled from all over the country. True to his wonderful sense of humor, Bill arrived at his party in the back of a hearse driven by his long-time friend, Ken Kasper. A sign on the side of the car read "TEST RUN"!
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Susan (Jim) Kandler of Lake Geneva, WI; Julie (Mark) Heckendorf of Brookfield, WI; two sons, Terry (Linda) of Oro Valley, AZ; and Bill (Diane) of Peotone, IL. Bill has nine grandchildren: Sara (Vince) Meno, Lindsay (Erin) Kandler, Haley and Cole Ahearn, William "Bryan" (Hayley) Ahearn, Jeff Ahearn, Will Heckendorf, Wade (Allison) Heckendorf and Holly (Rylan) Lubeck; and four great grandchildren: Grace and Gabriel Meno, William "Preston" and Korbin Ahearn. In addition, he leaves behind a sister-in-law Elaine Kruszka, and two brothers-in-law: Arnold Ruelle, and Ron Ruelle and his wife Ann and many loving nieces and nephews, their families, and many long-time friends….
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marion; an infant son; his brothers and their wives: George and Marie, Francis and Yvonne, his twin brother John and his wife Ruth; one sister, Kathryn; and his youngest sister and brother-in-law: Mary Jeanne (Jim) Diamond; a brother-in-law, Gilbert Kruszka; and a sister-in-law Judy Ruelle.
Due to the current health crisis, a private service will be held at Deja and Martin Funeral Chapels, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
A celebration of Bill's life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's honor to the Knights of Columbus Council # 1957, Two Rivers, WI; or a charity of your choice.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Ahearn family with funeral arrangements.
His children would like to offer special thanks and appreciation to the following people:
-His niece Mary (Ahearn) and Phillip Rehrauer - who were so good to him when his family could not be by his side
Glenn and Mary Anne Zimmer for their special friendship
The kind and caring staff at his final home - Wisteria Haus
Dr. Glenn Smith and his staff of Aurora Health Care
For his final care - Lindsay and Brittany, RNs, of Home Care Health Services and Hospice.
Dad, thank you for being not only a wonderful example of a father and parent, but also a person. You always were cheerful, thankful for any kindnesses shown to you, and truly a part of the "Greatest Generation." One hundred one years, eleven months and fourteen days wasn't enough time, but now you are with Mom and your family. Love you always …. The kids
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 29 to May 31, 2020.