William T. Hecker
Manitowoc - William T. Hecker, age 84, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Bill was born on December 7, 1935 in Manitowoc to the late Herman and Wilhelmina (Hutchison) Hecker. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1954. On April 16, 1955, Bill married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn M. Simonar, and they embarked on a life of adventure and travel with the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard for over 25 years. After retirement, Bill and JoAnn enjoyed life in Florida, Georgia, and finally back in Manitowoc.
Survivors include Bill's wife of 65 years, JoAnn; three sons, William R. (Dolly) Hecker, Monument, CO; Gary R. Hecker, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and Timothy J. (Kris) Hecker, Manitowoc; also many grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Bill's cremated remains at Knollwood Memorial Gardens at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.