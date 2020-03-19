|
William "Bill" V. Fischer
Manitowoc - William "Bill" V. Fischer, age 67, a rural Manitowoc resident, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County, after a short courageous battle with melanoma cancer.
Bill was born on June 25, 1952 in Green Bay, son of the late Alex and Marcella (Miller) Fischer. He attended St. Patrick Elementary School in Maple Grove and graduated from Reedsville High School with the class of 1970. On May 19, 1973 he married the former Denise Wagner at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Alverno. Bill was employed as a salesman for Valders Building Supply for 27 years until his retirement in 2012. Coming from a farm family, he helped on farms for many years, especially with his friend Archie Knutsen and his brother-in-law Dale and nephew Tyler on Twin Elm Family Farm. Bill was a youth baseball coach in Valders for 17 years and also a past President and Vice President for the Vikings Sno-Riders. He was also a blood donor for Manitowoc County. Bill was a trumpless sheepshead player, who never let the blinds go past him. He was an avid snowmobiler and enjoyed camping with family and friends. Bill enjoyed countless hours in the woods making firewood and supporting his kids and grandkids endeavors and sporting events. Bill had a passion for helping others and could never say no. He was proud to assist his family with many building projects. He was an "armchair coach" for the Badgers and Packers. He loved bicycling and peddled 1,000 miles in the summer of 2019.
Survivors include his wife: Denise Fischer; their three children and grandchildren: Jodi (Scott) Kautzer, and their children: Alexandrea "Alex" and Mitchel, Kari (Henry) Langenhahn, and their children: Chelsea (fiancé DJ LaPalm), Madisan and Williem, Jason (Janelle) Fischer, and their children: Brooke and Mason; his siblings: Geri (John) Leist, Roger (Joanne) Fischer, Wayne Fischer (special friend Sydney), Jackie Kriescher; three sisters-in-law: Regina Fischer, Helen (Luke) Ratajczak, Kathy Fischer; his mother-in-law: Darlene Wagner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Cheryl (Delton) Duchow, Brenda (Bill) Salkowski, Kennard (Marie) Wagner, Kim (Jim) Franzen, Dale (Cheryl) Wagner Jr. Aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many many special friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Alex and Marcella Fischer; brothers: Glenn, Richard and Leland Fischer; one sister-in-law: Laura Fischer; two brothers-in-law: Harold Reimer and Don Kriescher; his father-in-law: Dale Wagner Sr.; two brothers-in-law: Randall Wagner and Steven Mueller; special neighbor friend: Archie Knutsen; and beloved family dog: Koko.
Due to the precautions being taken by health officials, a private family service will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community in Newton. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Beaudry. Cremation will follow the services at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. A public memorial service and burial will take place at a later date.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Valders Ambulance, Aurora BayCare staff, Dr. Nirav Patel of Aurora BayCare Oncology, Tammy from Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County and Jason Fidlin of Aurora Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Bill and his family.
