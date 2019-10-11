|
|
William "Bill" W. Weyenberg
Manitowoc - William "Bill" W. Weyenberg, age 83, entered eternal life late Thursday afternoon, October 10, 2019 at Bellin Health in Green Bay with his family by his side.
Bill was born on July 20, 1936 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late William A. and Mildred (Meyer) Weyenberg. Bill was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1955. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard and with the United States Army Reserve. On September 13, 1958 he married the former JoAnn Eis at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Two Rivers. Bill began his employment in 1955 at the Aluminum Goods Mfg. Company where he worked for over 42 years. He retired in 1998 when it was the Mirro Aluminum Corporation. He loved his family and had many good friends through the years, and especially enjoyed a good game of golf and perhaps a cribbage game or two. Bill could always be counted on for his willing assistance when his friends and neighbors needed it. In 2001 he received an award along with a Carnegie bronze medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for his quick response for a friend in immediate peril.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years: JoAnn; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Michael Weyenberg of Manitowoc and his significant other, Lynn Popp of Newton; James and Sarah Weyenberg of Cato. Also surviving are two grandsons, Palmer and Ashton, who gave Papa much joy in his life. Bill is also survived by his sister, Kathleen Brennan of Manitowoc along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William A. and Mildred W. Weyenberg and his brother-in-law, Thomas Brennan.
Memorial services will be held 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 5 p.m. Following the memorial service there will be a reception held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Manitowoc. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials in Bill's name. His family would also like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff of Bellin Health Intensive Care Unit. Their dedication and concern for Bill was so very appreciated. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019