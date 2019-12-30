|
Wilmer "Willie" Rahn
Brillion - Wilmer "Willie" Rahn, age 84 of Brillion, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 16, 1935 in Brown County, son of the late Frank and Lorraine (Kasten) Rahn. Wilmer served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 in the Engineering Corp. On May 4, 1957, he married Dorothy Behnke, who preceded him in death on November 23, 1992. He then married Janice Sheahan on December 29, 1993 in Reedsville. He worked in maintenance for Richco, Aluminum Foundry, Larson Canning Co. and Potter Cheese Co. Wilmer raced stock cars for 5 years and enjoyed watching his 2 sons and grandson race as well. He really enjoyed being the basketball coach at Wayside Zion for 5 years and watching his grand kids sporting events. He played Santa for 17 years and enjoyed camping and traveling. Wilmer was a member of Zion Lutheran - Wayside and a life member of the Reedsville AMVETS Post #1032. Survivors include his wife Janice, his children, Randy (Kim) Rahn of Forest Junction, Suzanne (Doug) Olp of Brillion, Michael (Paula) Rahn of Kaukauna, his grandchildren, Ashley Rahn and friend Jordan, Alyssa Olp and friend Andy, Tyler Olp, Meagan (Randy) Hill, Taylor Rahn and great granddaughter Kinsley Rahn-Maas. Wilmer is further survived by his step children, Kenneth (Sharon) Sheahan of Sheboygan, Robert (Brenda) Sheahan of Hilbert, Linda Sheahan of Manitowoc, Lois (Mark) Spatchek of Brillion, Randall (Ann) Sheahan of DePere, Timothy J. (Joan) Sheahan of Reedsville, step grandchildren, Justin Sheahan, Marissa (Abhishek) Kumar, Samantha Sheahan and friend Tarra, Ryan Spatchek and friend Meagan, Amanda (Adam) Peterman, Mathew (Michelle) Sheahan, Mitchell (Loryn) Sheahan, Manuel Sheahan and friend Nicole, Kayla(Eric) Kocourek, Brittany Sheahan and fiance Jason, step great grandchildren, Avaeh Sheahan, Rylynn Sheahan, Aden Boji, Taylor Janey and Taryk Sheahan, Liam Peterman, brother Alan (Wendy) Rahn of Wayside and 2 sisters, Florence Brandt-Wagner of Wayside and Darleen (Tom) Behling of Land O'Lakes, MI. Wilmer was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy, and 2 brother-in-laws, Herbert Brandt and John Wagner. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Wayside at 11:00 am. The Rev. Austen Welter will officiate. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and then again on Friday from 9:00 to 10:45 am. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019