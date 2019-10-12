|
|
Wilmer Schueler
Kiel - Wilmer A. Schueler, 92, of Town of Meeme, passed away Friday morning, October 11, 2019 at Willowpark Place in New Holstein.
He was born on September 13, 1927 in the Town of Meeme, son of the late Otto and Hulda (Olm) Schueler. Wilmer attended Mineral Springs school and was a graduate of Kiel High School with the Class of 1946.
On September 26, 1953, he married Doris Karstaedt at St. James UCC in Spring Valley. Wilmer served his country with the US Army from June of 1954 until June of 1956. He was a member of Franklin American Legion Post #387 since 1974. Along with Doris, Wilmer farmed his family homestead in the Town of Meeme all his life. He was dedicated farmer, active with the Manitowoc Co. Farm Bureau for 55 years where he served 2 years as President and 10 years as Director. Wilmer was also part of Lakeshore Farm Management from 1956 to 2019. He was a Town of Meeme Supervisor for 10 years. Wilmer was a lifetime member at St. John's UCC-Schwarzwald, where he was active with church Brotherhood and served on the church and cemetery boards.
Wilmer is survived by his wife, Doris; his children: Steven (Debbie) Schueler and Linda (Richard) Rabe; five grandchildren: Matthew (Ashley) Schueler, Tiffany (Andy) Schnelle, Andrew (Cassandra) Schueler, Ryan (Molly) Rabe and Lisa (Corey) Hofacker; eight great-grandchildren: Taylor, Owen, and Bryce Schnelle, Myles and Brenna Schueler, Madilyn and Lorelei Schueler, Lydia Hofacker and a step-great-grandchild, Cainen. He is further survived by sisters-in-law: Janet Schueler, Jeanette Thornam and Leone Karstaedt and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Orlin Schueler and Niles (Beatrice) Schueler; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Orville (LaVerne) Karstaedt, Grace (Leroy) Olm, Howard (Olive) Karstaedt, Harold Thornam, Gordon Karstaedt, and Delores (Adrian) Scheidt; and step sister-in-law and step brother-in-law, Richard (Vivian) Szczepkowski.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Johns's UCC-Schwarzwald (W3401 Orchard Rd., Elkhart Lake) with Rev. Melinda Feller officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with full military honors.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Church on Tuesday from 9:30 am until 10:45 am when brief family rites will be held.
The family would like to thank Calumet County Hospice and the staff at Willowpark Place for care and compassion shown to Wilmer and his family.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting the family.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019