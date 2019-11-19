|
Winifred "Winnie" Ann Drape
Hingham - Winifred "Winnie" Ann Drape, 75, passed away, comforted by her children Sarah and Jason, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, Massachusetts.
Winnie was born on July 19, 1944, the daughter of Hazel and Chester Severin, in San Bernardino, California. She graduated from Palatine High School in Palatine, Illinois, in 1962 and earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico, in 1966.
Winnie was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. She dedicated her life to helping others and serving the community around her. She was an elementary school teacher in the Manitowoc Public School District for over 20 years, teaching at Franklin, Madison, Jefferson, Rapids, Jackson and Monroe elementary schools. She was the Chairperson of the Worldwide Ministries Division of the Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday school and managed the children's programs at both the First Presbyterian Church in Manitowoc and the Melnik Presbyterian Church in Whitelaw, Wisconsin.
In 2008, she founded Soles for Souls, a nonprofit that provides shoes to children in need at the start of the school year; under Winnie's leadership, the organization donated over 9,000 pairs of shoes to kids in the Manitowoc community. Winnie was also a member of the Rotary Club of Manitowoc, a member of the Wisconsin State Chapter of the P.E.O., a volunteer at the Rahr-West Art Museum, and she delivered books for the Manitowoc library.
She cherished listening to and attending rock 'n roll concerts, reading fiction, playing cards with friends, baking, traveling the world, time spent at church, collecting nutcrackers, attending shows at the Capitol Civic Center, and, most of all, enjoying the role of her lifetime -- being a grandmother. A born cheerleader for all children, she would always tell the kids (and adults) she knew and encountered to "go for it!" In honor of her memory, we will continue to "go for it!"
She is survived by her son Jason Schneck, of Cold Spring, NY, Jason's wife Joanne Hinkel, and their two children, Celia and Mae Schneck; her daughter Sarah Driscoll of Hingham, MA, and her husband Michael Driscoll, and their two children Maggie and Nelson Driscoll; her sisters Betty Hudgens, Christine Komondoros and Valerie Bahn, her one brother Geoff Severin, and her many nieces and nephews. She loved her family and touched them deeply. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Drape and her first husband James Schneck.
Visitation will be held at the Jens Family Funeral Home,1122 South 8th Street, Manitowoc, on Friday, November 22nd, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Melnik Presbyterian Church, 12320 Melnik Road, Whitelaw, on Saturday, November 23rd from 10:00 a.m. until the commencement of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Soles for Souls or Melnik Presbyterian Church. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019