Woodrow J. Vigue
Manitowoc - Woodrow J. Vigue, age 64, of Manitowoc, died Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020 at his residence.
Woodrow was born in Illinois on March 19, 1956 to Arthur C. and Susan A. (Vorpahl) Vigue. He attended Mishicot Public Schools, then served his country as a combat engineeer with the U.S. Marines. He later earned his high school diploma. Woodrow was a handyman who worked various construction jobs, as well as being a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry; detailed painting; leather crafting; and hunting & fishing in his spare time. Woodrow loved his motorcycles & trucks; nature, and all animals. On September 30, 2016, he married the former Paula Lynn Gauthier at a small church in Reedsville.
Survivors include his wife, Paula; one son, John Woodrow Vigue; his mother, Susan Vigue; one brother, Arthur (Lavonda) Vigue; one sister, Wanda (Jim) Solkowski; and Paula's six children. He was very much loved by Carlee Ragsdale, his step-daughter. Woodrow was preceded in death by his father, Arthur C. Vigue on Sept. 28, 2017.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot. Pastor Guy Corrigall will officiate at the service, with burial Friday morning at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, Thursday evening from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m.
Following the service, there will be a fellowship gathering. Location to be announced.
Woodrow was a kind person, very caring & loving. He made me laugh daily. He was such a wonderful husband. I will miss you Indian, and forever hold you in my heart, My Love Forever!
** This will be a very casual gathering. Wear your blue jeans, and come on your Harley.**
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.