She will be dearly missed by her six children, Mary Beth Burrill of Minneapolis, Raymond J. (Jackie) Burrill of Trego, WI, Tammy (Brett Bachhuber) Schlagenhaft of Marshfield, WI, Lisa (Todd) Craft of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill of Washington, DC and Julia (Peter) Taddy of Pine Island, MN. Her 15 grandchildren: Eric, Nathan, Ben, Emilie, Molly, Jenna, Megan, Elise, Matthew, Michael, Nicholas, Samuel, Ethan, Jack and Sawyer; 13 great grandchildren and her nephew Larry (Jill) Reeder and her niece, Diane Hughes and cousins Rosalie Tyner-Anderson, Gerry Nikolaus and Marlene Lucci. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, their daughter, Bonnie Jo, two brothers and a nephew.



Born on September 8, 1935 in Alliance, Ohio, to Samuel J. and Wilda (nee: Springer) Reeder. Beverly was proud of her career as a nurse. She married the love of her life, Raymond E. Burrill, on January 5, 1957. They moved to Marshfield, WI in 1967 where she remained until the time of her death.



Beverly was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to so many. Throughout the years she supported her children's Catholic education by volunteering to help with many activities including testing hearing at schools, cooking and baking for Alpine Holiday and singing in the Church choir. Most of all, Bev loved spending time and travelling with her family and friends. She cheered on the Packers, Brewers and Bucks, and enjoyed going to the casino. An annual family trip to Vegas was always a highlight. She was an avid reader of history and novels, and she had a wonderful sense of humor that she attributed to her Irish heritage. She was blessed with many long-time friends especially from Red Hats.



Beverly was a proud member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, and our family is most grateful for the many prayers and support she received from clergy, parishioners, family and friends. We would like to personally thank Dr. Scott Erickson, her dedicated primary care physician, and the entire CCU and Palliative staff at Marshfield Medical Center.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday September 23rd from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Marshfield with a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. led by Monsignor Steven Kachel Pastor of Saint Patrick's, Onalaska. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday September 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. The Most Reverend William P. Callahan, Bishop of La Crosse, will preside. Beverly's son, Msgr. Jeffrey D. Burrill, will be the celebrant and homilist. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery presided by the Most Reverend Adam J. Parker, Auxiliary Bishop of Baltimore.



Donations to support the formation of priests studying in Rome at the Pontifical North American College may be sent to:

Pontifical North American College

3211 4th Street NE

Washington, DC 20017



"What you put into the lives of others comes back into your own."



