Clifford "Carpy" Raymond Seitz (71) of Marshfield, WI passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at the House of the Dove with complications from pancreatic cancer. Due to Covid restrictions, Fr. James Weighner will offer a private Mass for immediate family followed by a Christian Burial on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The service will be streamed online starting at 11:00 am and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all family and friends.
Throughout Cliff's obituary, we will include his many "Cliffisms." Cliff was known for his many quick witted sayings which he used daily. Cliff was born on September 9, 1949 in Dodgeville, WI to Marvin and Lorraine (Poeschel) Seitz. At the age of 10 his family moved to Stratford, WI to a family farm. He had many fond memories of growing up on the farm. He enjoyed telling stories about the many animals they raised and the adventures with his brothers and sisters. One of his favorite memories is how he learned to swim. His brother told him to jump off a bridge with a rope tied around him. His brother told him to jump and he would pull him back up. Well the first time he jumped his brother pulled him back up but the second time when Cliff pulled on the rope his brother did not pull him up. With Cliff's determination and resilience he knew that he better just start kicking and he ended swimming to the top of the water. He taught himself how to swim. Where there is a will there's a way (a Cliffism).
Cliff graduated from Stratford High School in1967. After graduation Cliff worked on construction and later moved to Milwaukee to work for A Vogt Construction. Prior to moving to Milwaukee, Cliff met Lois Theurer and they were married on November 15, 1969 in Rozellville, WI. They recently celebrated their 51st anniversary. Cliff and Lois spent almost a decade living in Milwaukee. Here Cliff met many lifelong friends and knew every street and landmark in Milwaukee. Through the years Cliff took his family on yearly vacations and reminisced about his time in Milwaukee.
In 1975, Cliff became a father, a role that he prided himself in. Kelly Seitz (Pankratz) was born. A few years later Cliff was again blessed with another daughter Jill Seitz (Crowley). His "girlies" meant the world to him! While his girls grew up, Cliff enjoyed recording their every milestone with a video camera. He also made sure that every night when they went to bed he knelt and said nightly prayers with the girls and would tell them detailed stories of when he grew up.
In 1979, Cliff moved his family back to Marshfield. Like Cliff said, it is harder to leave home than it is to come home. Cliff and Lois searched for the perfect lot in Marshfield which he found because of the 100 year old oak tree that was on the lot. Cliff then took the next five months building his house. Through the years Cliff beamed when he talked about his house. He would remember every two by four he nailed and he would go into every detail about his wood burning stone fireplace.
After building his house, Cliff worked at H & S Manufacturing for the next 24 years. Besides working a full time job, Cliff was known for his many side jobs, pouring concrete and making beautiful stone fireplaces. Besides these talents, Cliff loved fishing and time spent on his land on the Big EauPleine. Cliff also had a knack for collecting an array of items, for example, talking fish, old crocks, and he always had at least five clocks in every room. He never had one of anything!
During retirement, he would take his daily walks around Festival Foods and Menards. He always loved finding a deal because a penny saved is a penny earned (Cliffism). Cliff also loved going to the casino with Lois. Cliff was always very fond of his "sons" Troy and Brent. Many times he would drive them around in his truck and tell them stories. Even though Cliff never had any boys of his own, he would always say that it worked for the best since he got "the two bestson-in-laws." He also made sure he taught them, "if you back the truck in, you don't have to back out." (a Cliffism) He cherished his visits with his four grandchildren feeding them peas, playing tricks on them and sharing his "Cliffisms."
Throughout the years, Cliff was a man of faith. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. John's Church. He was thrilled when his granddaughter showed him how to pray the rosary on his iPad.
We can't end this obituary without talking about Cliff's gift to gab! There was never a stranger that remained a stranger for long with Cliff. He always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye. Cliff has touched many people's hearts.
He is survived by his wife Lois, and daughters Kelly (Troy) Pankratz and Jill (Brent) Crowley, all of Oregon, WI. His grandchildren include Blake and Katherine Pankratz and Lyla and Amelia Crowley. Cliff is also survived by his six loving siblings, Judy (Peter) Beining,Gerald (Janice) Seitz, John (Jane) Seitz, Susan (Gary) Alfredson, Mary June (Joe) Mayer and Rosy Frank, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws Cecilia and Florian Theurer and brothers-in-law, John Bell, Sr. and Terry Frank.
The family would like to thank the staff at Medford Rehabilitation Center, Three Oaks Nursing Home and the House of the Dove for their wonderful care and conversations with Cliff. A memorial will be designated at a later date.
Thank you to all of you for the kind words, letters, phone calls, visits and love and support you have shown Cliff over the last few months. You made his last days special!
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com.