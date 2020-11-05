Imogene M. Custer, 93, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Mountain Terrace Assisted Living, Wausau.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Community Bible Church, Stratford where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.com.Pastor
Bill Nesbit will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Imogene was born on November 22, 1926 in the Town of Frankfort, Marathon County, to Loren and Amanda (Viegut) Winistorfer.
She was united in marriage to Harold P. Custer on March 3, 1945. He died on May 20, 2014.
Imogene and her husband farmed in the Town of Frankfort. She was active in her church and enjoyed gardening, flowers and knitting.
She is survived by her children, Larry Custer of Stratford, Kay (Bob) Paul of Wausau and Jon (Lisa) Custer of Stratford. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Valerie (Tim) McMeeken, Carla (Tim) Ellenbecker, Tracey (Corey) Nehls, Todd Paul, Tara (David) Dicus, Eric (Sierra) Custer and Tyler (Megan) Custer, and 11 great grandchildren, Shelby (Ty) Cochnauer, Zachary Paul, LinsayNehls, Grace Dicus, Levi Dicus, Lily Ellenbecker, Nova Ellenbecker, Sylvia McMeeken, Danny McMeeken, Carson Custer and Kinsley Custer and one great granddaughter, Everly Cochnauer. She is further survived by two sisters, Eileen Hoesly of Edgar and Charlene (Bob) Breu of Hewitt, a sister-in-law, Alvina Winistorfer and a brother-in-law, Bob Aschenbrenner, both of Stratford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters, Marcia Bolen and Beverly Aschenbrenner and a brother, Lamar Winistorfer.
Memorials may be designated in her name to Community Bible Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com