Jarold "Jerry" M. Landwehr, 90, Stratford, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at House of the Dove in Marshfield.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, March Rapids where visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Philip Wilde will officiate. The family would appreciate everyone wearing face masks. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Tim Grosbier, Chris Grosbier, Nicolas Landwehr, Scott Landwehr, Loren Landwehr, and Jeremy Landwehr. Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jarold was born on January 28, 1930 in the Town of Emmet, Marathon County to Martin and Minnie (Schallock) Landwehr. He was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fenwood and confirmed in the Christian faith at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of March Rapids, where he remained a member the rest of his life. In 1950 he bought his grandpa's farm and married the love of his life, Marie Bornowski, on June 17, 1950 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Wien. They farmed a few years, then bought a truck and hauled cattle for Equity Auction Barn for 13 years. He then did carpenter work for 12 years – building pull sheds and barns for other farmers. Every year, he and Marie went on a two-week trip all over the states and parts of the world. Every spring they would go fishing in Canada for a week. They also belonged to a big dance club and card club for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Marie, daughter, Nancy (John) Grosbier of Marshfield, son Wayne (Judy) Landwehr of Phillips, 5 grandchildren, Tim Grosbier, Chris Grosbier, Katie Hofer, Jennifer Gack, and Nicolas Landwehr, and 12 great grandchildren. He is further survived by brothers, Willy (Ione) Landwehr, Donald (June) Landwehr, and sister, Shirley (Ernie) Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Raymond, Gordon, LaVern, Alan, Ivan, and Eugene, and sister, Bernice Boucher.
