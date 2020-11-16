1/1
John Robert "Johnny" Christensen Jr.
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Johnny" Robert Christensen, Jr. died unexpectedly Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home. John's life began 48 years prior in Auburndale, Wisconsin, where he was born to John and Patricia Christensen on April 21, 1972. John was the loved son of three boys and was known as "smiley" by his Grandma Annie. He always loved fishing with his family when he was a kid.

John married Melissa (Miller) Christensen on December 28, 2002. She preceded him in death on October 2, 2010. John is survived by his children Katie and Henry Christensen.

After Melissa's passing, John dedicated his heart and soul to his kids overcoming odds to raise them in love and kindness. Katie and Henry love their dad to the moon and back. To Henry, his dad was his superhero. Katie says that one phrase she would use to describe her dad would be "Never a dull moment! My dad was my best friend in life and the person I would go to for everything. I love him with all my heart, and I will miss him."

John graduated Auburndale High School in1990 and dedicated his professional career to serving others while maintaining facilities for Figi's and Nelson-Jameson in Marshfield. He is remembered by his fellow teammates as a dedicated servant and they enjoyed lots of laughter with him every day.
In addition to his parents and children, John is survived by his brothers Brian (Sue) Christensen of Auburndale and Tony (Stephanie) Christensen of Stratford. Katie and Henry are further survived by Melissa's family in Missouri including grandfather Jerry Miller, aunt Tammy (Richard) Anderson, and uncle Dr. Greg (Carrie) Miller.

John is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends who loved laughing with him while he always had that smirk on his face. He will be missed and will be remembered for hislarger-than-life presence wherever he went.

A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.

The family requests any donation in lieu of flowers be dedicated to a fund set up to care for the children; Katie and HenryCare Fund (Tony Christensen) c/o Forward Bank, 1001 N Central Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hub City Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rembs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved