John "Johnny" Robert Christensen, Jr. died unexpectedly Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home. John's life began 48 years prior in Auburndale, Wisconsin, where he was born to John and Patricia Christensen on April 21, 1972. John was the loved son of three boys and was known as "smiley" by his Grandma Annie. He always loved fishing with his family when he was a kid.
John married Melissa (Miller) Christensen on December 28, 2002. She preceded him in death on October 2, 2010. John is survived by his children Katie and Henry Christensen.
After Melissa's passing, John dedicated his heart and soul to his kids overcoming odds to raise them in love and kindness. Katie and Henry love their dad to the moon and back. To Henry, his dad was his superhero. Katie says that one phrase she would use to describe her dad would be "Never a dull moment! My dad was my best friend in life and the person I would go to for everything. I love him with all my heart, and I will miss him."
John graduated Auburndale High School in1990 and dedicated his professional career to serving others while maintaining facilities for Figi's and Nelson-Jameson in Marshfield. He is remembered by his fellow teammates as a dedicated servant and they enjoyed lots of laughter with him every day.
In addition to his parents and children, John is survived by his brothers Brian (Sue) Christensen of Auburndale and Tony (Stephanie) Christensen of Stratford. Katie and Henry are further survived by Melissa's family in Missouri including grandfather Jerry Miller, aunt Tammy (Richard) Anderson, and uncle Dr. Greg (Carrie) Miller.
John is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends who loved laughing with him while he always had that smirk on his face. He will be missed and will be remembered for hislarger-than-life presence wherever he went.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
The family requests any donation in lieu of flowers be dedicated to a fund set up to care for the children; Katie and HenryCare Fund (Tony Christensen) c/o Forward Bank, 1001 N Central Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449.
