Karen M. Bouchard (Kloehn), 74, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday morning, October 4, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital.



Born November 9, 1945 in Marshfield, WI, Karen was the daughter of the late Karl and Dolores Rapp Kloehn. She attended Marshfield area schools. On November 16, 1963, she was united in marriage to James P. Bouchard. They were married for 46 years before James preceded her in death on June 4, 2010.



She is survived by her children, Liane Day, Michelle Hallwachs, and Robert Bouchard, all of Sheboygan; her sister-in-law, Sue Kloehn; her nephew, David Kloehn; other family and friends.



Besides her parents and her husband, James, she was preceded in death by her son, James M. Bouchard, her granddaughters, Kayla and Alissa Hallwachs, her brothers, Gerald and Dennis Kloehn.



Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.



A memorial fund has been established in her name.

