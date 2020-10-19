1/1
Kenneth E. Steckler
1950 - 2020
Kenneth E. Steckler, 70, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Kenneth was born on August 1, 1950 in Marshfield, to Joseph and Martha (Kohlbeck) Steckler and was a graduate of Auburndale High School.

He married Kathleen M. Meitner on May 17, 2008 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Milladore. She passed away on August 14, 2019.

Ken was employed as an over the road truck driver his entire life. He looked forward to attending Hodag Festival in Rhinelander every year. He was a member of Sherry Tired Iron Club.

He is survived by his sister, Janet Rottscheit of Marshfield, a sister-in-law, Dee Kohlbeck of Milwaukee, nieces and nephews, Ron Kohlbeck of Milladore, Joe Kohlbeck and Karen (Darin) Pawlowski, both of Milwaukee, Julie (Steve)VanWyhe and Steve Rottscheit, both of Marshfield. He is also survived by stepchildren, Kara (Iddi) Adam, Chuck Meitner, Steve (Cassie) Meitner and Kelly (Brian)Rottler, and several step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his brother, Jim Kohlbeck.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com

Published in Hub City Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
