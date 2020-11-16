Kenneth (Ken) Eugene Weis passed away on November 11, 2020 at the age of 86 in Marshfield, WI surrounded by his loving wife, Sheila, and their 11 children.



A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The service was live streamed on Monday, November 16, 2020. Burial took place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Marshfield with full military honors.



Ken was born on January 21, 1934 to Alois and Loretta (Kloos) Weis, and raised on the family farm in Rozellville, WI. Following his graduation from Marshfield Senior High, he served in the United States Army as a Sergeant and was deployed to South Korea from 1954-1955. After his honorable discharge, he tried out for the Milwaukee Braves baseball team.



He married Sheila (Ledden) on August 24, 1963 at Saint Mary's in Auburndale, WI. Ken was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.



Establishing Ken Weis Electric in 1971, Ken offered unparalleled service in the Central WI area. He had a loyal team of electricians, including his son Dean who took over the business. His outgoing personality allowed him to strike up a conversation wherever he was, and he often handed out his cheeky business cards to anyone he met. He never knew a stranger. Beyond his work accomplishments, Ken was most proud of his children, and enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's extracurricular events.



Ken was supportive of the Marshfield community. Having a sweet tooth, he was a regular at Weber's Farm Store and The Kitchen Table. As a proud veteran, one of his favorite places was The Highground Veterans Memorial Park. He participated in a Never Forgotten Honor Flight along with fellow vets, his brother Cyril, and his son David. It is a fitting tribute to his service that he passed away on Veterans Day.



He prided himself in preserving land for generations to come. He enjoyed spending time in the woods and at "Ken's Little Montana." Ken was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and regularly volunteered at their events. His passion for hunting led him to enjoy trips out West until the age of 80. Due to his adventurous spirit, he never took the same route home.



Ken will be remembered for his infectious smile, his generosity, and being "low key."



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sheila, and his children Rick Weis, Dean (Lisa) Weis, Paula (Roger) Osweiler, David (Kami) Weis, Kathy (Greg) Lee, Kelly (Dan) Ficker, Krisan (Jim) Mineau, Brenda Weis, Renee (Brent) Skortz, Nancy (Rabi) Weis-Sanfo, and Jessica Weis. He was blessed with 18 grandchildren. Ken is further survived by his brothers Cyril, Jerry, and Jim Weis; and sisters Jeanette Burzynski and Rosie Sebastian.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Ray, John, and Dennis Weis; and sisters Milly Maguire, Anna Weigel, Katie Weis, and Dorothy Ertl.



Pallbearers were his current and former Ken Weis Electric employees.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests any memorials or donations be made to the following organizations:



Never Forgotten Honor Flight

Rawhide Youth Services

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park



Sincere appreciation goes to the wonderful nurses and staff at Three Oaks Health Services and St. Croix Hospice.



Is he really gone? My answer comes. Is Ken not in the snowflakes falling from the heavens. Is he not present in the wind that sways the tops of the trees. Is he not there among the geese as they set their wings in the slough. In the great outdoors in the nature he prized so highly, I find him once again and am comforted. --Author unknown

