Lorraine Anita (Bercklin) Luchterhand passed away, Saturday, September 12, 2020 after battling cancer for the last 18 months. She was born in Marshfield, WI on April 15, 1935 to Alfred & Helen (Ott) Bercklin. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, Marshfield, WI.



When Lorraine was 15, she met the love of her life, Roger David Luchterhand, and married him 3 years later on July 25, 1953 at Christ Lutheran Church. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in 2020. Roger & Lorraine started their family and she became a stay at home wife/mother to their three daughters. Lorraine was an Outreach Driver for Marshfield Clinic for 20 years from 1978-1998. Roger & Lorraine built the home of their dreams on the Eau Pleine Flowage in 1980 where they enjoyed boating, fishing, teaching the girls to waterski and nature. Lorraine kept a yearly journal tracking events and the seasons, especially when the ice began to crack in late Winter, knowing that Spring was just around the corner.



Roger & Lorraine spent close to 40 years traveling to the Phillips/Hayward area to fish bluegills and croppies every Spring, and they were fortunate to spend more than 17 years as "winter-birds" between Biloxi, MS, Gulf Shores, AL and Brownsville, TX.



Lorraine was an excellent cook and enjoyed Polka dancing for many years. On any given Sunday morning if you called or were at their home you would hear polka music in the background.



Lorraine is survived by her loving husband, Roger, and their 3 daughters: Debbie (Darrel) Casperson of Marshfield, Cheryl (Jim) Marquardt of Gold Hill, OR. And Lisa (Bruce) Lampela of Cherokee Village, AR. She is also survived by her granddaughters: Taylor Lampela of Atlana, GA. and Hayley Lampela of St. Josephs, MO. She is also survived by 4 step-grandchildren: Darren (Sarah) Casperson of LaCrosse, Justin (Kelly) Casperson of Marshfield, Cody (Stacy) Casperson of Marshfield and Lance (Patti) Casperson of Stratford, as well as 15 step-great grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren. Lorraine is further survived by her sister Darlene Laven of St. Helens, OR and several special nieces and nephews.



Lorraine was pre-deceased by her parents, Alfred & Helen Bercklin, brother Alvin and his wife Betty, and brother-in-law Clifford Laven.



Special thank you to Dr. Yeboah and his Medical Assistant Julie for the compassionate & excellent care given to Lorraine the last 1 ½ years, your guidance and being her advocate meant everything. Thank you to MCHS CCU & Palliative Care staff for the compassionate care given to mom & the family. And to Pastor Andrew, thank you for guiding mom on her final journey & comforting the family.



Funeral services for Lorraine will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield with Rev. Andrew Belt officiating. Interment will be at Brooklawn Cemetery in the Town of Cameron, Marshfield. Family and friends are welcome to pay respects before the service from 9:30 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at the church. Masks are encouraged and safe distance practices will be in place.

