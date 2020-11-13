Lucille L. (Dolly) Kobs, 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Wells Nature View in Marshfield.
Pastor Giselle Berninghaus of Faith Lutheran Church of Marshfield officiated a private service on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, Marshfield. Entombment was in Hillside Cemetery Mausoleum.
Dolly was born August 15, 1932, in the Town of Colby, Clark County, Wisconsin, to William and Adel (Johnson) Gottschalk and graduated from Colby High School in 1950.
She and Kenneth H. Kobs were married on January 31, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ken died on August 7, 2011.
Ken and Dolly owned and operated the Park Motel in Marshfield for 28 years. After retiring, Dolly worked at North Wood County Historical Society (Upham Mansion) and later at Rae Baxter's Fashion Shop, enjoying many fashion buying trips with her good friend Carol.In 2004, she received the Main Street Marshfield Downtown Employee of the Year award.
She was an active volunteer at North Wood County Historical Society, Faith Lutheran Church, Marshfield Women's Club, and Marshfield Heritage Museum. She was awarded the Annual John Christner Historian Award in 2010 by Main Street Marshfield.
Dolly loved being with her grandchildren and attended as many of their school events as possible. She enjoyed studying and researching history, gardening, fashion, and decorating her house for the holidays.
She is survived by her children, Gary of Marshfield, Bruce (Brenda) of Chilton, and Julie Hastreiter of Marshfield; grandchildren Andrea (Javier) Zea, Daniel Hastreiter, William (Phuong) Hastreiter, Nicholas Hastreiter, Kendra (fiancé Chris Lannbrecht) Kobs and Jonathan Kobs, sister-in-law Betty Gottschalk, and numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, sisters Alvina Baumgart and Myrtle Gottschalk and brothers Carl, Albert, Harvey, Arnold, Rueben, Elroy and LaVern Gottschalk.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Wells Nature View for their loving care and for making Dolly a part of their family.
Memorials may be designated in her name to North Wood County Historical Society, PO Box 142, Marshfield, or Faith Lutheran Church, 207 S. Cherry Ave., Marshfield.
For your convenience online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.