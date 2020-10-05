1/1
Nancy A. (Komis) Zygarlicke
1934 - 2020
Nancy A. Zygarlicke, 86, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Marshfield, WI.

Due to the pandemic, a private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John's Catholic Church on Monday, October 5 at 10:00 am with Rev. James Weigner officiating. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Internment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family. Nancy's family is planning a celebration of her life at a later date.

Nancy was born May 2, 1934 in Rhinelander, WI to Elmer A. & Casilda M. (Lee) Komis. Nancy was in the first graduating class of Columbus Catholic High School (1952). She attended Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee. She left after her second year of College to help fill a teacher shortage at Delavan, WI and later taught at Sacred Heart School in Marshfield, WI.

Nancy met the love of her life, Jerald P. Zygarlicke, at a school dance at St. John's when she was a freshman in high school. Their romance continued through letters shared while Jerry served in the Air Force during the Korean War. They married on June 14, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, WI. Nancy and Jerry had three children, Greg, Wayne and Roxann, prior to moving to Richland Center, WI where they opened and operated Jerry's Bakery. Five more children joined the family while in Richland Center; twins Keith and Kirk, Linda, Brian and Nancy. Nancy was a stay-at-home mom during their years in Richland Center, taking care of her children, which was her greatest joy. The family moved back to Marshfield in 1966 purchasing one of the former Adler Bakery locations and opening Jerry's Bakery in November 1966. Jerry and Nancy continued to operate the bakery together until 1979 when tragically Jerry died at the age of 48, of a coronary heart attack. Nancy continued to run the family bakery with help from her sons, Kirk and later Brian. The whole family treasures many fond memories of time with their Mom and Dad at the bakery which Nancy closed in 1987.Nancy then worked for a short time at Festival Foods in the bakery department and then at Marshfield Senior High in the kitchen. After "retiring" in 1992, Nancy worked at St. John's Church rectory cooking and cleaning for the priests. She also assisted at St. John's school providing ticket assistance with the lunch program. Nancy greatly enjoyed cooking, baking and hosting family dinners and parties. She was always happy to offer you "something to eat." Nancy's hobbies included enjoying a good game of scrabble or cards, puzzles, sewing and knitting (she was always working on a project), having made at least one afghan for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also greatly enjoyed watching the birds.

Nancy is survived by her eight children; Greg Zygarlicke, Wayne (Cindy) Zygarlicke, Roxann (Jeff) Schuld, Keith (Debbie) Zygarlicke, Kirk (Jean) Zygarlicke, Linda (Dale) Lewer, Brian (Donna) Zygarlicke and Nancy M. Zygarlicke, who all live in the Marshfield area. She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren, Kyle (Melissa) Zygarlicke, Neal (Whitney) Zygarlicke, Nicholas (Christina) Schuld, Travis (Mindy) Schuld, Tonya (Luke) Schlagenhaft, Jake (Sarah) Zygarlicke, Stephanie (Brandon) Murray, Natalie (Eric) Glaze, Zachary (Skeeter) Lewer, AprilLewerand Isaac (fiancé Mikaila Ackermann) Lewer, Theresa (Josh) Haebig, and Brionna Zygarlicke. Nancy is also survived by 18great-grandchildren (and one on-the-way).She is further survived by one brother;Don (Ruth) Komis of Waupaca. Jerry's siblings also surviving Nancy are; Wanda (Eugene) Hamus, Myron (Donna) Zygarlicke, Mary Ann Poplawski, Peter (Mary Carol) Zygarlicke, Billy (Lois) Zygarlicke, Tom (Joanie) Zygarlicke, Jim (Sandy) Zygarlicke, Bonnie (Jerome) Bauer and Eugene (Margie) Zygarlicke and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Nancy was preceded in death by her soulmate, Jerald (Jerry) in 1979, whom she held in her memory and her heart until her death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and CasildaKomis, her sister Darlene (Bud) Nesja and brothers, Glenn (Lucy) Komis, Paul (Dorothy) Komis and Ralph (Ardele) Komis.

God's Blessings on the Best Mom Ever!! We will miss you tremendously.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hub City Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
October 4, 2020
As a kid I remember going in to the bakery and seeing the whole family in back working. I always enjoyed the aroma walking into the store. Greg, we were classmates at St. John's many years ago. Just want to share my condolences to you and your family.
John P Anderson
Friend
October 3, 2020
October 3, 2020
To the entire Zygarlicke family; so sorry for your loss, although I didn't know your Mother, sounds like she was quite a treasure. Hoping all the wonderful memories with her helps ease your heartache just a bit.
Cindy A. Stroik (Poppy)
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Nancy, it was always a pleasure to have a nice visit with you at the family reunions. You were always so sweet. Also happy I got to meet your family. What a great bunch. Deepest sympathy to your family.
Judy Zygarlicke
Family
