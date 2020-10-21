Nancy L. Kedrowski,76, Hewitt, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Nancy was born on February 7, 1944 in Wisconsin Rapids, to Raymond B. and Esther A. (Davies) Kedrowski and was a graduate of Adams-Friendship High School. She graduated with honors in May, 1993 from Mid-State Technical College with an Associate Degree in Applied Science.
Nancy was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Viet Nam era from September 1962 until her honorable discharge in September 1965. She was very proud to have served in Frankfort and Munich Germany as her father had served in Europe during World War II and she always felt a special bond with her dad. She was an accomplished sharpshooter, achieving first place trophy for off-hand firing with the Frankfort Post Rifle Team of which she was the only woman member. She was happy to participate in the Wisconsin Honor Flight September 2018 with her niece Karen as her guardian.
Nancy had been employed at Weyerhaeuser Corporation for 30 years, then at Figi's and lastly at Wick Building Systems, all in Marshfield, until her retirement.
She enjoyed golfing, shooting pool, darts, throwing bean bags, playing sheepshead and scrapbooking. She also enjoyed spending time with the adventure team.
She is survived by a brother, David (Carla) Kedrowski of Washburn, a sister, Rosanne Kedrowski of Wisconsin Rapids and dear friend, Bev Treankler of Hewitt. She is further survived by two nieces and a nephew, Michelle (Bob) Andreini, Mark (Ann) Kedrowski and Karen (Wayne) Wolf and seven great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in summer of 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com