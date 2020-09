Paul C. Dragert, 83, of Onalaska, Wi. (formerly from Marshfield) lost his battle with cancer and passed away on 9/10/2020. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family.



He is survived by his wife Katie, his children Christine Odell, Patrick (Krissie), Kellie (Scott) Krause and Megan (Brock) Howard. Also his 8 wonderful grandchildren Everett, Leighton, Caiden, Keira,Colten, Levi, Addelyn and Blaire.



A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

