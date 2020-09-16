Paul L. Leonhard, 89, of Marshfield, went to be with his heavenly father September 11, 2020.
There will be a private prayer service with scripture readings by Chaplain Renata Hinrichs along with Doug Seubert singing and guitar playing for immediate family with a private burial following.
on Thursday, February 17 at 1:30 pm.
Paul was born May 17, 1931 in Dorchester to Fred W. Leonhard and Augusta (Krainak). He and his sister Marcella (Marcie) attended Dorchester High School graduating in May of 1947. They both were very musically inclined with Paul playing clarinet and trumpet and Marcie playing the trombone. Years later he played accordion and harmonica for everyone until his death.
In July of 1947, they moved to Marshfield, he became employed at Weinbrenner Shoe and Figis during Christmas season.
In 1950 he met and married the love of his life Silvia A. Lutz at St. Johns Catholic Church. They were the parents of five children. In 1970, he accepted a position with the public school system retiring in 1993.
In his early years, while a member of Sacred Heart Parish – he sang in the choir for funerals, weddings and Sunday Masses for 40 years.
Along with working, he enjoyed all outdoor activities including gardening, making wood, trapping and hunting being very successful every season to get his buck.
He also enjoyed his children inter-tubing and snowmobiling when they were younger.
Flying to Canada for fishing northern and walleye was his greatest pastime.
After retirement he spent time in Hayward on the boat musky fishing with family, or below the dam at the flowage.
He was survived by his five children: Jeannie Grambow, Judy (Chuck) Herman, Al (Evie), Gerard (Sandy) and Brian Leonhard.
Grandchildren: Rod (Becca) Herman, Renee (Chris) Hansen, Ryan Herman, Steve Grambow, Gina (Micheal) Pankratz, Trent (Lexi) Leonhard, and Tia and Nora Leonhard.
7 Great-Grandchildren: Nick and Ashley Herman, Logan and Elle Mechler, Jaden and Maddie Herman. Little Jordon MichealPankratz.
Paul was predeceased by his wife Silvia of 54 years, his parents, sister, son-in-law, and great-grandson Jacob.
A very special thank you to the staff at Atrium Post Acute Care and Wells Nature View, our dad was treated like a King. Thank you also to the staff of St. Croix Hospice. All his needs were met and to Jill, Cindy, Megan, you were always there when he needed anything and you kept him very comfortable to the end.
"Love leaves more behind than death can ever take away."
