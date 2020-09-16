1/1
Paul L. Leonhard
Paul L. Leonhard, 89, of Marshfield, went to be with his heavenly father September 11, 2020.

There will be a private prayer service with scripture readings by Chaplain Renata Hinrichs along with Doug Seubert singing and guitar playing for immediate family with a private burial following. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes on Thursday, February 17 at 1:30 pm.

Paul was born May 17, 1931 in Dorchester to Fred W. Leonhard and Augusta (Krainak). He and his sister Marcella (Marcie) attended Dorchester High School graduating in May of 1947. They both were very musically inclined with Paul playing clarinet and trumpet and Marcie playing the trombone. Years later he played accordion and harmonica for everyone until his death.

In July of 1947, they moved to Marshfield, he became employed at Weinbrenner Shoe and Figis during Christmas season.

In 1950 he met and married the love of his life Silvia A. Lutz at St. Johns Catholic Church. They were the parents of five children. In 1970, he accepted a position with the public school system retiring in 1993.

In his early years, while a member of Sacred Heart Parish – he sang in the choir for funerals, weddings and Sunday Masses for 40 years.

Along with working, he enjoyed all outdoor activities including gardening, making wood, trapping and hunting being very successful every season to get his buck.

He also enjoyed his children inter-tubing and snowmobiling when they were younger.

Flying to Canada for fishing northern and walleye was his greatest pastime.

After retirement he spent time in Hayward on the boat musky fishing with family, or below the dam at the flowage.

He was survived by his five children: Jeannie Grambow, Judy (Chuck) Herman, Al (Evie), Gerard (Sandy) and Brian Leonhard.

Grandchildren: Rod (Becca) Herman, Renee (Chris) Hansen, Ryan Herman, Steve Grambow, Gina (Micheal) Pankratz, Trent (Lexi) Leonhard, and Tia and Nora Leonhard.

7 Great-Grandchildren: Nick and Ashley Herman, Logan and Elle Mechler, Jaden and Maddie Herman. Little Jordon MichealPankratz.

Paul was predeceased by his wife Silvia of 54 years, his parents, sister, son-in-law, and great-grandson Jacob.

A very special thank you to the staff at Atrium Post Acute Care and Wells Nature View, our dad was treated like a King. Thank you also to the staff of St. Croix Hospice. All his needs were met and to Jill, Cindy, Megan, you were always there when he needed anything and you kept him very comfortable to the end.

"Love leaves more behind than death can ever take away."

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com

Published in Hub City Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
01:30 PM
Streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
4 entries
September 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rosa Turcios
September 16, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rosa Turcios
September 16, 2020
Paulie, you are missed
Thankfully you have peace
Say Hi to Silvia
Rosa and Nora
Rosa Turcios
Friend
September 15, 2020
To Judy,
I am sorry for your loss. Your dad sure had an interesting and active life. May your memories with him comfort you at this time. God bless you.
I think we were in 1st grade together at Sacred Heart School.
Nancy Seidl
Classmate
