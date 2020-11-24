Richard E.J. Scheibe, 81, of Jackson, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:10 am at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital in Menomonee Falls, WI.
Richard was born on August 5, 1939, in Marshfield, the son of Melvin William Scheibe and Marie Elizabeth (née Walters) Scheibe and was a 1956 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. After his education he began driving truck for the Marshfield Milling Corporation. In 1964 he switched careers and started working for the United States Postal Service in Marshfield where he later retired in 2002. Richard also worked part time as a night Supervisor for Karau's Grocery Warehouse on the north end of town, during his postal career timeframe.
Dick married Judith A. Cliver soon after high school, and later in life divorced after bearing six children.
Earlier in life Dick enjoyed camping with family and friends, cookouts to include Birthday's and Holidays of family and friends, as well as traveling to Acapulco, Mexico with Judae. Later in life he enjoyed family time with his two grandchildren, Kyle and Katelyn Matthes of Stratford and Sauk Rapids, MN. Dick was an avid lover of horses, dogs, cats, and one bird Ms. Cheeks. He enjoyed a great western and the scenery of a mountain range.
Dick is survived by his children: son Mark Scheibe of Marshfield; daughters, Kathy (Kurt) Matthes of Minnesota and Kelly Scheibe of Jackson, WI; grandchildren Kyle Matthes and Katelyn Matthes; sister Joanne Schmidt, brothers Robert Scheibe and Ronald (Barb) Scheibe, of Marshfield as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol Marie (née Scheibe) Sternitzky, sister-in-law Judith (née Bargander) Scheibe, brother-in-law Richard Schmidt, infant son Richard John Scheibe, Jr., daughter Kim Marie (née Scheibe) Footohi-Rad, and son Michael Joseph Scheibe.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Rev. James Weighner will officiate, and burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield. In Lieu of sending flowers, memorials, or expressions of sympathy, may be given to the family or sent to Rembs Funeral Home at 300 S. Oak Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com