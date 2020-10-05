1/1
Shawna L. Heusi
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shawna L. Heusi, 42, Stratford, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home in the Town of Cleveland.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford.
Shawna was born on May 2, 1978 in Marshfield, to Carl and Debra (Zuelke) Heusi. She was a 1996 graduate of Stratford High School and then a 2000 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, with a bachelor's degree in graphic design.
On August 4, 2004 she welcomed the birth of her daughter, Jaidyn Wright. In 2015 she met Mike Northup and his three children, Kaily, Natilie and Robert. She and Mike were united in marriage on January 1, 2018. Shortly after, they bought a home in Stratford where they enjoyed working on landscaping.
Shawna had been employed as a graphic designer at Heinzen Printing in Marshfield, a graphic artist at Color Vision in Edgar and a graphics manager at Stratford Sign Company. She also began Forever North, a graphic design and jewelry business.
In addition to her, husband, Mike, and children, Shawna is survived by her parents, Carl and Deb Heusi of Stratford, her brothers, Brian and Brad Heusi and a nephew, Kaynan Heusi.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hub City Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sauter-Kundinger Funeral Home
251 N 3rd Ave
Stratford, WI 54484
715-687-4155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sauter-Kundinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved