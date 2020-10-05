Shawna L. Heusi, 42, Stratford, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home in the Town of Cleveland.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford.
Shawna was born on May 2, 1978 in Marshfield, to Carl and Debra (Zuelke) Heusi. She was a 1996 graduate of Stratford High School and then a 2000 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, with a bachelor's degree in graphic design.
On August 4, 2004 she welcomed the birth of her daughter, Jaidyn Wright. In 2015 she met Mike Northup and his three children, Kaily, Natilie and Robert. She and Mike were united in marriage on January 1, 2018. Shortly after, they bought a home in Stratford where they enjoyed working on landscaping.
Shawna had been employed as a graphic designer at Heinzen Printing in Marshfield, a graphic artist at Color Vision in Edgar and a graphics manager at Stratford Sign Company. She also began Forever North, a graphic design and jewelry business.
In addition to her, husband, Mike, and children, Shawna is survived by her parents, Carl and Deb Heusi of Stratford, her brothers, Brian and Brad Heusi and a nephew, Kaynan Heusi.
